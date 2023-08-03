Actress Kemi Afolabi is at the end of trolls after querying the government over the death of a doctor who died in a general hospital in Lagos Island due to a faulty elevator.

Kemi Afolabi lamented the faultiness in the administration that led to the death of the young doctor who was two weeks away from completing her housemanship.

The mother of one noted that the ignorance of doing the right thing had cost so many lives, which will soon be forgotten after some days.

“RIP to you Dr Diasco💔 if we talk now, they will say we are using our platform to fight the government instead of supporting and praying for them hmmmnnn.

I believe we all know the right thing to do but we choose to ignore until such situation affect or kill somebody! We talk about it for few days..then everyone moves on like nothing happened.

Na who die life finish & end for🥲

May the Almighty console the friends & family of the decease.”

Despite not speaking directly to the government, netizens condemned her for attacking them, with claims that the government are not responsible for the incident neither are they part of the faulty administration.

One Funke Oluborode wrote, “Must you attack the government all the time, somebody or group of people is assigned to manage government property and such persons should be hold responsible. I believe you are looking for all opportunities to nail the government”.

Netizens drag Kemi Afolabi as she calls out Nigerian government

Similarly, Kemi Afolabi was dragged online for calling out the government over the current situation in the country.

On Instagram, Kemi Afolabi messaged the government about the rising inflation in the country and how it has affected the cost of living.

The actress decried the hike in the price of everything, which had made the country move from bad to worse, urging the government to have mercy on the masses.

She wrote, “The government wants to suffocate US

There is HIKE IN PRICE OF EVERYTHING 🙆‍♀️

the country situation has gone from bad to worse!!!

E jooor E SHANUN WA OOO.

ILU LE!”

Kemi Afolabi’s post did not sit well with many who dragged the Nollywood celebrities for supporting the sitting government.

The actress and her colleagues were blamed for supporting the current government to take over from the past administration, which was not well enough for Nigeria.