Muslim-Musmlim Ticket : Adeboye backs CAN, PFN

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday denied meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The church in a statement on Tuesday said Adeboye was under the authorities of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, adding that he would not speak “on behalf of Christians on issues regarding policies”.

This is even as the leadership of the APC announced that Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Shettima, would be presented on Wednesday at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, amid rumour of a protest by aggrieved party members and religious bodies.

Adeboye’s clarification took the wind out of speculations making the round on social media platforms and online media.

Reports had filtered in earlier than Tinubu had surreptitiously led a delegation to see the RCCG overseer on Sunday at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State.

The report claimed that Sunday’s meeting with the cleric was in line with the party’s proposed consultation to appease aggrieved religious leaders and bodies like the Christians Association of Nigeria.

As the report gained currency on social media platforms, the church department issued a disclaimer hours later, debunking the speculation and saying the cleric Adeboye would never endorse any candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The statement partly reads: “This is to inform the general public that Pastor E.A. Adeboye is under the authority of God, the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and as such, will not speak on behalf of Christians on issues regarding policies.

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye and the RCCG have not and will not endorse any candidate for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. The news reported by Daily Post is false. Daily Post and other News Outlets should desist from spreading false information about Pastor E.A. Adeboye and the RCCG, as it defeats the code and ethics of journalism and the full weight of the law will be employed if such happens in future. God bless you.”

The Special Assistant, Media and Communications, to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, had a few weeks ago condemned the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He stated, “The Christian Association of Nigeria has stated it clearly that the situation in the country now is not suitable for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It is up to Nigerians to accept or reject. Today’s Nigeria is not the same as when Nigerians voted Abiola-Kingibe ticket which was eventually annulled. Our prayers are with Nigeria and Nigerians,

Also, CAN’s General Secretary, Rev. Joseph Bade Daramola, in a statement, said the group would consider Muslim-Muslim ticket “as a declaration of war.”

In a related development, the APC announced on Tuesday that it has rescheduled the presentation of Shettima for Wednesday.

The development is coming nine days after the national leader of the party the former governor of Borno State as vice presidential candidate.