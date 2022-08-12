POLITICS
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Catholics want Lalong suspended
Some members of the Roman Catholic Church in Nigeria have called for the suspension of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State from the church over his reference to the pope while defending his acceptance to serve as the Director General (DG) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.
Lalong, on Wednesday, told correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja, that as a Catholic and papal knight, the pope had not told him that it was wrong for him to lead the Muslim-Muslim presidential campaign team.
Following the comment, aggrieved Catholic faithful criticised the governor for bringing the church into disrepute and dragging the Holy Father into the murky politics of Nigeria.
But Lalong said his reference to Pope Francis on his appointment was out of reverence and not disregard for the Holy Father, Catholic Church or Christianity.
He said it was unfortunate that part of the interview had been excised and used by politicians for propaganda and misinformation about his personality, faith and political persuasion.
The President of the Concerned Catholics in Nigeria (CCN), Dr Ben Amodu, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said Lalong must tender an apology for maligning the name of the pope and the entire church.
He also said the leadership of the Catholic community in Nigeria must ensure that the governor was made to atone for his blasphemous statement about the pope and the Catholic Church in public.
Amodu said, “The fact that Governor Simon Bako Lalong, a practicing Catholic who supposedly knows that the Catholic Church is not involved in partisan politics, but still went ahead to insinuate that the pope is in support of his decision smacks a mockery of the revered Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world.
“The Concerned Catholics in Nigeria condemn such despicable conduct as it is not reflective of the stance of the pope and the Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world concerning the political permutations in Nigeria.”
‘My reference to pope mark of reverence’
Governor Lalong, in a statement yesterday by his media aide, said it was unfortunate that part of his remarks had been used by politicians for propaganda and misinformation about his personality, faith and political persuasion.
He said, “My reference to the Holy Father, the Pope, was to emphasise that as a Christian born and raised in the Catholic faith, accepting the assignment given to me by my party, the APC, of which I am a founding member, does not in any way remove my faith in Jesus Christ or my commitment to the church in Nigeria and universally.
“Those who know me can attest to my respect for the church, Christianity and spiritual fathers of all denominations. They know my modest contribution to the growth of the church in Plateau State, Northern Nigeria and Nigeria at large and can testify to it.”
The governor further said he had high regard for Christians and church authority and would continue to work hard in promoting the interests of Christians and adherents of other religions based on love, justice, equity and fairness.w
POLITICS
PDP primary: Gov Wike drags Atiku, Tambuwa to court, demands removal from INEC list
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sued the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the party and the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal over the conduct of party’s primary held May 29, 2022.
During the primary election held in Abuja, the Sokoto Governor, while addressing delegates, asked them to vote for him but later declared that he stepped down for the former Vice President, Atiku.
The election had Atiku poll 371 votes as winner, while Wike and Bukola Saraki garnered 237 and 70 votes, respectively.
Wike and his loyalists have been in a face-off with Atiku’s camp since the conclusion of the PDP’s primary election.
Following the prolonged crisis rocking the party, Wike and a PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon have now dragged Atiku, Tambuwal and the PDP to court in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022.
In the originating summons, the PDP is listed as the first respondent, while the Independent National Electoral Commission is the 2nd respondent. Tambuwal and Atiku are listed as the 3rd and 4th respondents, respectively.
Among other issues listed, Wike and Ekamon asked the court to order the INEC to reject or remove Atiku from “its list of candidates in the 2023 presidential election.”
POLITICS
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour emerges Labour Party guber candidate in Lagos￼
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has emerged as Labour Party guber candidate in Lagos.
He polled 111 votes to defeat his opponent Mashood Salvador in the just concluded Labour Party substitution primary on Wednesday.
Mr Salvador could only muster 102 votes.
Mr Rhodes, 39, left the Peoples Democratic Party last month to join the Labour Party to fulfil him ambition of running for the governorship of Lagos State.
Mr Salvador, his competitor had also defected the All Progressive Congress, APC last month as well.
Meanwhile, former state party chairman, Ifagbemi Awamaridi who had initially won the gubernatorial ticket of the party when the primaries were held months ago vowed to not let go of his ticket since he is recognised by the INEC as the flag bearer.
Labour Party hierarchy however insists Mr Awamaridi was just a placeholder who had withdrawn from the party’s candidature via a letter.
POLITICS
Sen. Dariye may pick Labour Party nomination form after prison release
A former governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye may declare interest to contest the Plateau Central senatorial seat on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).
Dariye; former Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame, and three others were, on Monday released from prison three months after their pardon by the Council of State led by President Muhammadu Buhari, on April 14, 2022.
Dariye, who was serving 10 years’ imprisonment for N1.126 billion fraud, was released after about four years in prison.
It was gathered from credible sources that the Plateau State chapter of LP has concluded arrangements to receive the former Plateau governor from Abuja to pick the party’s senatorial form.
Dariye, who served as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, defected from the party. He contested and won a senatorial seat in 2011 on the platform of LP.
A Labour Party official, who preferred not to be named, said: “Yes, it is true that he (Dariye) will be running for a Senate seat. We are making arrangements for him to come from Abuja for the senatorial declaration.”
The source said Dariye would spring surprises at the polls because he remained loved by many in the state.
The party official said that Dariye was “still very popular and relevant in Plateau Central in spite of his ordeals.
Dariye’s homecoming, the source said, has also given a boost to the governorship bid of the party’s governorship candidate, Patrick Dakum, who defected to the Labour Party, after failing to secure the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
