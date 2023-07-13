Thursday, July 13, 2023

Musk’s Twitter sues four Texas entities for data scraping, seeks damages

Business
Updated:
Online Editor
By Online Editor
- Advertisement -spot_img
Musk's Twitter sues four Texas entities for data scraping
- Advertisement -spot_img

Twitter has filed a lawsuit against four unnamed entities in Texas for data scraping last week, a move that showed why the Elon Musk-owned social network recently placed daily limits on the number of tweets a user could read.

The complaint by Musk’s X Corp, which owns Twitter, alleged that the entities indulged in “unlawfully scraping data” and sought monetary relief of more than $1 million, the lawsuit said.

The daily limits imposed in July by Twitter sparked widespread criticism and have helped Threads, the recently launched rival service by Meta that crossed 100 million signups in a record five days.

Musk, meanwhile, reiterated the reason for data limits in a reply to a tweet that referenced the data-scraping lawsuit.

“Several entities tried to scrape every tweet ever made in a short period of time. That is why we had to put rate limits in place,” Musk tweeted.

The volume of automated signup requests from the four defendants’ IP addresses far exceeded what any single person could send to a person, which severely taxed Twitter’s servers, the lawsuit claimed.

The case is X Corp Vs John Does 1-4, in the district court of Dallas County, Texas, no. DC-23-09157.

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Online Editor
Online Editor

Latest news

- Advertisement -

Related news

- Advertisement -spot_img

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network