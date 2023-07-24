Monday, July 24, 2023
Musk, Twitter CEO unveils new name, logo for Twitter

By Online Editor
Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino unveiled a logo for the social media platform on Monday that featured a white “X” on a black background as a replacement for the familiar blue bird symbol.

“X is here! Let’s do this,” tweeted Yaccarino, and also posted a picture of the logo projected on the company’s offices in San Francisco.

Both Yaccarino’s and Musk’s Twitter handles feature the X logo, although the Twitter blue bird is still visible across the platform.

Musk said on a post on Sunday he wanted to change Twitter’s logo and polled his millions of followers whether they would favour changing the site’s colour scheme from blue to black.

He posted a picture of a stylised X against a black outer space-themed background. He also referred to the “interim X logo”.

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal who started as Twitter CEO on June 5, has taken over when the social media platform is trying to reverse a plunge in advertising revenue.

