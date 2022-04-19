BUSINESS
Musk says Twitter board will be paid nothing if he acquires the company
Elon Musk said Monday that Twitter’s board of directors won’t be compensated for serving if he acquires the company.
“Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there,” Musk said in a tweet.
It’s not clear who would be appointed to serve the board of a Musk-owned Twitter. Currently, Twitter spends about $2.9 million in cash and stock awards to board members, according to a filing with the SEC. Executives do not receive additional compensation for their seats, so that does not include payments for CEO Parag Agrawal and former chief Jack Dorsey.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been on a tear to acquire Twitter. After building up more than 9% in stock, Musk offered to buy Twitter in a deal valued at about $43 billion. In response, Twitter adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, often referred to as a “poison pill,” in an effort to fend off a potential hostile takeover. Musk may also be considering a potential tender offer to Twitter shareholders to take control of the company.
The outspoken executive has argued Twitter needs to be “transformed” into a private company so it can become a forum for free speech. He’s also said that Twitter’s board members’ interests “are simply not aligned with shareholders” and that the board “owns almost no shares” of the company.
SOURCE: CBNC
Investors turn cautious on Chinese stocks amid growth concerns
Investors turned increasingly cautious on Chinese stocks, especially those listed overseas, in the first quarter of the year that was rocked by geopolitical tensions and worries about growth.
That’s according to data from research firm EPFR Global.
While the period ended with more than $20 billion in net inflows to mainland Chinese stocks, the bulk occurred in January, and the pace of buying dropped sharply as the quarter progressed, the data showed.
The first three months of the year saw the U.S. and Europe sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while China pursued a more neutral position. The quarter also saw growing worries about forced delisting of Chinese stocks from U.S. markets amid a flurry of announcements from both countries’ securities regulators.
“Anything that relates to China we can find in causality and reasoning from either Russia or [the] U.S. right now,” said Steven Shen, manager of quantitative strategies at EPFR. The firm says it tracks fund flows across $52 trillion in assets worldwide.
ESG investment flows
Chinese stock funds focused on ESG — environmental, social and governance factors — saw inflows until mid-February, when they began seeing outflows instead, Shen said.
In contrast, global ESG stock funds saw “very consistent” inflows over the first three months of the year, he said.
The firm did not share specific reasons for the divergence.
ESG-related concerns drove other investment allocation changes.
Among the headlines of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management — an investment arm of Norway’s central bank which manages the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund — announced it will exclude shares of Chinese sportswear company Li Ning “due to unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious human rights violations.”
When contacted by CNBC in late March, the fund declined to elaborate further, but noted the Norwegian government asked the fund to freeze investments in Russia and prepare a plan for divesting from the country. The fund had a market value of more than $1.2 trillion as of Monday.
Li Ning did not respond to a CNBC request for comment.
Swapping U.S. shares for Hong Kong ones
While mainland Chinese stock funds held onto inflows, European stock funds saw billions of dollars in net outflows in the first quarter, according to EPFR.
Japanese stock funds saw declines as well, the data showed. It also showed U.S. stock funds retained strong net inflows, for a total of more than $100 billion in the first quarter.
For Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong and the U.S., Shen noted a “consistent decrease” in funds’ exposure.
Beginning late 2021, fund managers began to sell U.S.-listed shares of a Chinese company for those traded in Hong Kong, which has contributed to declines in those share prices, Shen said. The process for exchange-traded funds typically takes three to six months, he said.
Many Chinese companies have offered shares in Hong Kong as political pressure in both the U.S. and China increased the risk of a New York delisting.
“Moves by the US regulator on ADRs and the Russia-Ukraine conflicts have further complicated the situations and caused substantive market swings this year,” Max Luo, director of China asset allocation at UBS Asset Management, said in a statement. “We noted sizeable outflows from China equities since last year, reflecting a notable de-risking on China.”
ADRs are American Depositary Receipts, which refer to shares of non-U.S. companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges.
“We have turned more conservative toward equity overall as the Russia-Ukraine conflicts flare up amid an uncomfortably high inflation level,” Luo said. However, he said his firm has “become more constructive on Chinese equities” due to government policy support.
Worries about growth
Mainland Chinese stocks saw a surge of buying at a level not seen since January 2019, Shen said.
He pointed out that it took place when index company MSCI added the mainland Chinese shares to a benchmark, which forced fund managers tracking the index to buy the mainland shares.
But the Shanghai composite remains more than 12% lower for the year so far.
That’s despite a mid-March lift to stocks after state media reports of comments from Vice Premier Liu He eased worries about Beijing’s crackdown on tech and real estate, and overseas IPOs.
Many investment banks had turned positive on mainland Chinese stocks as 2022 kicked off, despite poor domestic market sentiment.
“The macroeconomic backdrop appeared to improve at the end of last year,” David Chao, global market strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco, told CNBC in early April.
“But I think expectations have gotten ahead of themselves” especially since the property market hasn’t found a bottom yet, he said. “Market sentiment seems to be impacted by a property market downturn.”
SOURCE: CNBC
Asia stocks decline as investors react to mixed Chinese economic data
Asia markets largely slipped in Monday trade, with investors reacting to the release of Chinese economic data, including first-quarter gross domestic product figures.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.5% as shares of Fast Retailing declined nearly 2%. The Topix index shed 1.22%.
Mainland Chinese stocks were also lower, with the Shanghai composite down 0.78% and the Shenzhen component shedding 0.2%.
China saw faster-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. First-quarter GDP in China rose 4.8%, above expectations for a 4.4% year-over-year increase.
Retail sales in March, however, fell by a more-than-anticipated 3.5% as compared with a year earlier. That was against expectations for a 1.6% fall in a Reuters poll.
The data come as mainland China has for weeks been battling its worst Covid wave in two years. In particular, the major city of Shanghai has been among the areas most affected.
“We know that a big driver of the consumption weakness is the zero-Covid policy,” Johanna Chua, head of Asia economics and strategy at Citi Global Markets Asia, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Monday.
“We had President Xi Jinping’s statement in Hainan indicating that persistence is key, so they’re going to stick with this. As long as that happens, this will continue to have a drag on services activity and obviously jobs related to services and will also damage consumption,” Chua said.
South Korea’s Kospi outperformed the broader region, climbing 0.67%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.62% lower.
Asia markets may “tread carefully to start the week” as investors digest the People’s Bank of China’s Friday announcement for a reserve requirement ratio cut on April 25, analysts at Singapore’s OCBC Treasury Research wrote in a Monday note. The RRR is the amount of funds banks need to hold in reserve.
“This is the smallest cut since China unveiled the reform on reserve requirement ratio in 1998,” the analysts said.
On Friday, the Chinese central bank also unexpectedly held steady on a key interest rate, despite anticipation for more stimulus.
Markets in Australia and Hong Kong are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 100.682 — continuing to hold above the 100.4 level after a recent bounce from below 100.
The Japanese yen traded at 126.66 per dollar after weakening last week from below 125 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7362, lower as compared with levels above $0.747 seen last week.
Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.03% to $112.85 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 0.92% to $107.93 per barrel.
Despite CBN ban, 33.4 million Nigerians trade crypto – Report
Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s restriction on cryptocurrencies-related transactions in the banking sector, a report by a crypto platform has said about 33.4 million Nigerians trade or own crypto assets.
In its report, ‘Into The Cryptoverse: Decoding The World Of Crypto Consumers,’ KuCoin, a crypto exchange with over 10 million registered users, said the crypto population is largely dominated by 18 to 60-year-olds.
It said, “According to Google Trends, Nigeria was recorded as the country with the highest number of bitcoin searches globally in early 2021, signaling the growing utility of cryptocurrency in the country.
“The data also pointed out that the country’s youth have been the decisive force behind the surge in bitcoin searches. According to our survey conducted in early 2022, 33.4 million Nigerians, which accounts for 35 per cent of the population aged 18 to 60, currently own or have traded cryptocurrencies over the past six months.
“70 per cent of these crypto investors claim that they will likely increase their cryptocurrency assets soon. Another six per cent of the country’s population are interested in investing in cryptocurrency in the coming 6 months, suggesting that the cryptocurrency adoption rate might continue to increase.”
According to the crypto exchange, the depreciation of the naira over the last six years has fuelled the increase in the number of crypto users in the nation.
It added, “The Nigerian currency, Naira, has depreciated by more than 209 per cent in the past six years. Some Nigerians recognised the financial opportunity brought by Bitcoin early on.
“According to our survey, 37 per cent of crypto investors in the country began trading cryptocurrencies more than three years ago. At the same time, 6 per cent started trading cryptocurrencies more than six years ago.
“Meanwhile, as prices continue to rise, with food inflation reaching its highest point since 2008, the challenging economic climate in Nigeria remains and has even worsened by COVID-19, making cryptocurrencies attractive alternative sources of income, particularly in the bullish market in 2021. According to the survey, 26 per cent of crypto investors have begun trading cryptocurrencies in the last 6 months.”
The firm said the average number of monthly transactions across African countries showed a 1,386.7 per cent from January 2021 to January 2022.
It added the number of users also increased by 2,467.2 per cent within the same time period.
According to a report by Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform, the cryptocurrency market in Nigeria and other African countries grew by 1200 per cent in 2021.
The firm added that Nigeria is the sixth leading country in the world in terms of cryptocurrency adoption as a result of its peer-to-peer monetary systems.
The report said the African region, dominated by Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania, has one of the highest grassroots adoptions of crypto in the world. It added that Africa has the third-fastest growing cryptocurrency economy in the world.
The International Monetary Fund recently said the adoption of crypto assets was being driven by emerging markets and developing economies. It added that countries in this region increased their trading volumes in crypto exchanges in 2021.
In February of 2021, the CBN put a restriction on cryptocurrency transactions in the nation. It had said, “Further to earlier regulatory directives on the subject, the bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing with cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.”
Recently, the CBN fined three Deposit Money Banks N800m fine for violating its regulations barring customers from transacting in cryptocurrencies.
