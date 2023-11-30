Music star Rema cancels shows to focus on his health

Nigerian music star Rema has cancelled all his shows in December to focus on his health.

In an Instagram story post, the Afrobeats star said he had neglected his health due to constant tours.

The star, who had shows lined up across Nigeria and in South Africa later this year, said it was now time to recuperate.

“Breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring I’ve ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again love,” he said.

The star has had a string of of musical successes this year, with his near-ubiquitous song Calm Down, which he sings with Selena Gomez, smashing multiple streaming and chart records.

The song has emerged the most shazammed of 2023 globally and was last week awarded the best Afrobeats song at the Billboard Music Awards.

Earlier in the month, he wowed football legends at the Ballon D’Or awards, days after Calm Down made history by becoming the longest-charting and most successful African song of all time on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

Reacting to Rema’s decision to cancel his shows, fellow Nigerian star Davido has praised his accomplishments.

“The job isn’t easy physically and mentally! You’ve done Africa and the world proud beyond expectations. Get some rest king [and] come back stronger,” he said.