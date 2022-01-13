CELEBRITIES
Music legend Ronnie Spector who sang iconic song ‘Be My Baby’ dies aged 78
The Ronettes icon Ronnie Spector has died aged 78.
The singer’s family announced the news on her official website on January 12.
The statement read: “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer.
“She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.
“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour and a smile on her face.
“She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.
“In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund.
“A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future. The family respectfully asks for privacy at this time.”
Ronnie was the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, who also celebrated hits such as “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.”
The group were also behind the hit Be My Baby.
The Ronettes became one of the top acts of the 1960s girl-group era. The group toured England with the Rolling Stones and were friends of the Beatles.
Ronnie is survived by her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and two sons, Jason and Austin.
Fans have since paid tribute to the star following the tragic news.
One fan tweeted: “RIP Veronica Bennett, aka Ronnie Spector, sister of Estelle and cousin of Nedra, her fellow Ronettes. A vibrant and gracious woman.”
CELEBRITIES
Trey Songz denies rap!ng basketball player
American singer, Trey Songz has denied raping basketball player, Dylan Gonzalez.
Dylan said the incident occurred in a well known Las Vegas hotel.
The basketball player has also reportedly hired an attorney to represent her in a potential sexual assault case against the singer. A source close to Dylan told TMZ that the incident happened several years ago.
The singer’s rep who denied the allegation, told the publication;
“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”
Dylan Gonzalez’s legal team, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, have already told PEOPLE that they will be taking action against Songz in the coming weeks and are in the process of formally filing the litigation.
Vrabeck and Mitchell are also representing Jahaura Jeffries, who publicly identified herself and alleges that Songz sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Miami in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Death certificate reveals American actress Betty White died of stroke
Legendary American actress Betty White died after suffering a stroke six days prior, according to her death certificate.
The official cause of death listed on the Los Angeles County document obtained by CNN is a cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke; when blood flow to the brain is blocked causing impairment due to lack of oxygen.
White died in her Los Angeles home early on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.
Best known for her roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White was a fan favourite, adored across generations.
A nationwide movie event will go on as planned on January 17th, to celebrate what would have been White’s 100th birthday. The film, to be shown at 900 theatres nationwide, will follow White’s day-to-day life, highlighting her work and fervent advocacy for animals.
CELEBRITIES
BBNaija star Tochi gets engaged
Big Brother Naija reality star, Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi has taken a bold step by proposing to his sweetheart. The reality television show star proposed to his American based dancer and entertainer girlfriend, Chioma, on January 9.
The singer and real estate agent shared a video on his Instagram page of him on his knees proposing to his girlfriend while they were in a lounge. He captioned the video, “To-chi 2022 loaded. @beautiifulchii let’s go on this journey together! Ladies and gentlemen, we have a wedding to plan.”
In the video, after the reality star slid the ring into the finger of his bride-to-be, he showered her with money.
Tochi was one of the Big Brother Naija fifth edition ‘Lockdown’ housemates. He was the eleventh housemate to get into the Big Brother Naija season 5 house. From Imo State, he was born into a family of five.
Latest News
- Nigerian economy losses more than N540billion in 222 days of Twitter operations’ ban
- Bandits on the rampage in Plateau, Niger, kill 52, abduct hunters, others
- Music legend Ronnie Spector who sang iconic song ‘Be My Baby’ dies aged 78
- Nigerian man faces 20 years imprisonment in US for fraud and money laundering
- 8 elite companies control nearly half of stock market with N11trn
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
JAMB ready with approved CBT centres for UTME
-
NEWS1 day ago
Eight soldiers arrested in Burkina Faso over ‘coup plot’
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ravaging COVID-19 kills eight Nigerians in 24 hours
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Nigerian economy losses more than N540billion in 222 days of Twitter operations’ ban
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Crypto scams are the top threat to investors ‘by far,’ say securities regulators
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Bandits on the rampage in Plateau, Niger, kill 52, abduct hunters, others
-
Jobs2 days ago
The top 5 most in demand tech-jobs in 2022
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
American arrested for supplying performance-enhancing drugs to Nigerian sprinter, Okagbare, others