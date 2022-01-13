Music legend Ronnie Spector who sang iconic song ‘Be My Baby’ dies aged 78

The Ronettes icon Ronnie Spector has died aged 78.

The singer’s family announced the news on her official website on January 12.

The statement read: “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer.

“She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.

“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour and a smile on her face.

“She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.

“In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund.

“A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future. The family respectfully asks for privacy at this time.”

Ronnie was the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, who also celebrated hits such as “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.”

The group were also behind the hit Be My Baby.

The Ronettes became one of the top acts of the 1960s girl-group era. The group toured England with the Rolling Stones and were friends of the Beatles.

Ronnie is survived by her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and two sons, Jason and Austin.

Fans have since paid tribute to the star following the tragic news.

One fan tweeted: “RIP Veronica Bennett, aka Ronnie Spector, sister of Estelle and cousin of Nedra, her fellow Ronettes. A vibrant and gracious woman.”