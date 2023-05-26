Friday, May 26, 2023
MURIC demands update on pastor who mounted pulpit with AK-47

MURIC demands update on pastor with AK47

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has advised security agencies to update Nigerians on action taken against an Abuja pastor, Uche Aigbe.

Aigbe reportedly openly brandished a gun on the altar in his House on the Rock Church, Abuja.

Aigbe, brought an AK-47 rifle to his church on Sunday, 12th February, 2023.

He was later arrested by the police and arraigned in court.

MURIC Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement made available to DAILY POST, noted that Nigerians were beginning to suspect that the matter had been swept under the carpet.

“Nigerians are beginning to suspect that the matter has been swept under the carpet.

“An Abuja pastor, Uche Aigbe, brought an AK-47 rifle to his House on the Rock Church on Sunday, 12th February, 2023. By so doing, he caused a stir not only inside the church but nationwide.

“Although he was later arrested by the police and arraigned in court, Nigerians did not hear anything about the matter afterwards,” he said.

