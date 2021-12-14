BUSINESS
MTN, Mafab win Nigeria 5G licences
MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications Limited have been awarded the slots for the 5G spectrum in the auction by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
MTN is a telco giant in Nigeria, while Mafab Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and licensed by the Nigerian Telecommunications commission to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.
The auction, which took place on Monday, December 13, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, was done using the ascending clock auction system.
Three qualified bidders for the 3.5 GHz spectrum, namely: MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications Ltd, and Airtel Networks Ltd, participated in the software-based simulated auction exercise.
The reserve price per lot was initially set at $197,400,00 but was raised repeatedly by the auction manager, reaching $275,904,886.25 at round 11 — with Airtel dropping off. The bidding process then moved to the assignment stage.
The assignment stage is an auction mechanism to resolve any such conflicts and where the winning bidder (s) will specify the date for the payment of the upfront fee.
At the assignment stage, MTN offered $15,900,00 and was assigned lot one, while Mafab offered $11,120,000 and awarded slot two at no extra cost.
The first slot (spectrum) is 3500-3600mhz while the second slot is 3700-3800mhz.
The two winners are expected to pay by February 24, 2022, at the prevailing exchange rate.
MTN Nigeria’s 575m shares public offer closes
Application list for the ongoing retail public offering by Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTN Nigeria) Plc will close by the end of business today.
MTN Nigeria is offering 575 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to the general retail investing public at a price of N169 per share.
Application list for the offer had opened on December 1, 2021 and it is scheduled to close by 5.00 pm on December 14, 2021.
Officials of MTN Nigeria and receiving agents to the offer said the closing date remains as scheduled. There was no indication of any extension of the offer period as at the close of business yesterday.
Under the rules, the issuing company must apply and receive the approval of Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for any extension of an offer period. The parties to the offer did not indicate any such application or approval.
Minimum subscription to the retail offer is 20 shares and thereafter in multiples of 20 shares. The offer includes a bonus share of one share for every 20 shares bought by a retail investor subject to maximum bonus shares of 250 per investor. However, to qualify for the free share such retail investors must hold the shares allotted to the after the allotment date for at least a period of 12 months
The public offer is an offer for sale by MTN Group, which is divesting part of its shares in MTN Nigeria to allow Nigerian institutional and retail investors to buy equities in the telecommunications giant. The book building for institutional investors was done last week with a price range of N165 and N175.
Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTN Nigeria) Plc, Karl Toriola, said the success and growth of MTN Nigeria is intrinsically linked to that of Nigeria and Nigerians and it is very exciting to offer Nigerians the opportunity to own shares in MTN Nigeria.
“Our journey to becoming the largest network in Nigeria has been humbling, but we still have a long way to go. There is much more to do to support the evolution of an inclusive digital economy, and we continue to invest as we evolve into a truly digital operator, capable of seamlessly integrating value across the evolving telecommunications, digital and fintech segments,” Toriola said.
President and Chief Executive Officer, MTN Group, Ralph Mupita, said the offer aligns with MTN Group’s strategic priority to create shared value.
He noted that in the last 20 years, the group has worked diligently to connect 68 million subscribers onto voice and data networks and ensure that it delivers the benefits of a modern connected life.
“With this offer, we will contribute to the further deepening of Nigeria’s equity capital markets. It is the first in a series of transactions as the MTN Group implements its plans to ensure broad-based ownership by reducing its shareholding in MTN Nigeria to 65 per cent over time. We thank the Nigerian authorities for the support we as MTN Group have received in the various approvals related to this offer, and remain committed to play our humble role in driving digital and financial inclusion across the country over the medium-term,” Mupita said.
FG earned N2.81trn from VAT, CIT in nine months
The federal government generated over N2.81 trillion from both Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) in the first three quarters of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.
While the sum of N1.14 trillion was recorded for VAT receipts for the period, CIT collections stood at N1.33 trillion.
VAT collections for the first, second and third quarters of 2021 amounted to N496.39 billion, N512.25 billion and N500.49 billion respectively, indicating marked improvement in collections over the corresponding quarters of 2020 when consumption tax amounted to N1.07 trillion.
According to the Value Added and Company Income Tax (Q3 2021) report posted on its website yesterday, year-on-year, the VAT upsurge showed growth rates of 52.93 per cent, 56.56 per cent and 17.84 per cent in Q1, Q2, and Q3 2021.
The improvement in VAT collections further confirmed the resilience and recovery of the Nigerian economy following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the sectoral distribution of VAT during the review period showed that other manufacturing activity; professional services activity and state ministries and
parastatals accounted for the top three largest share of revenue in Q1 2021 with N49.41billion or 21.97 per cent, N42.50 billion or 18.90 per cent, and N26.96 billion or 11.99 per cent respectively.
However, according to the report, non-import VAT (local) was N224.85 billion; non-import (foreign) VAT was N171.66 billion, while NCS-Import VAT stood at N99.88 billion.
Similarly, in Q2, the other manufacturing activity, professional services activity and commercial and trading activity accounted for the top largest collections with N44.89 billion or 23.95 per cent, N29.30 billon or 15.63 per cent and N21.96 billion or 11.71 per cent respectively.
Also, non-import VAT, both local and foreign stood at N187.43 billion and N207.69 billion respectively, while NCS-Import VAT stood at N117.13 billion.
The NBS noted that in the third quarter, the manufacturing activity, information and communication and mining and quarrying accounted for the top three largest share of total
VAT – amounting to N91.20 billion or 30.87 per cent, N59.25 billion or 20.05 per cent and N28.44 billion or 9.62 per cent respectively.
On the other hand, CIT collections for the first three quarters amounted to N392.65 billion, N472.07 and N472.52 billion respectively.
In terms of sectoral distribution, breweries, bottling and beverages , professional services activity and state ministries and parastatals accounted for the top three largest share in Q1 with N23.26 billion or 15.27 per cent, N18.17 billion or 11.93 per cent and N17.35 billion or 11.39 per cent respectively. Also, during the quarter, local CIT amounted N152.33 billion, the foreign component stood at N184.47 billion while other payments totaled N55.85 billion.
However, in Q2, company taxes from professional services, other manufacturing and banks and financial institutions stood at N130.09 billion (31.14 per cent), N87.27 billion (20.89 per cent) and N60.01 billion (14.36 per cent) respectively.
Of the aggregate, local and foreign CIT recorded N417.74 billion N51.61 billion respectively while other payments stood at N2.72 billion
In the same vein, in Q3, manufacturing activity recorded N64.48 billion; information and communication (N58.15 billion) and mining and quarrying (N36.01 billion) as the top three largest share of revenue at 22.08 per cent, 19.91 per cent and 12.33 per cent respectively.
Nigeria drops to 14 as Egypt tops Africa’s investment destinations
Nigeria has dropped from Africa’s top 10 investment destinations to 14 as Egypt remains the number one nation.
This is according to a report by RMB titled, ‘Where to Invest in Africa 2021.’
According to RMB, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, the ranking is based on countries operating environments.
RMB Africa Economist, Daniel Kavishe, said the pandemic ushered a new world and a new approach to this year’s list.
Kavishe said, “We created a new set of rankings that incorporated some of the unavoidable COVID-19-induced challenges, of which the operating environment score was one.”
According to him, fiscal scores are important indicators of how governments respond to COVID-19.
He said, “The inclusion of a fiscal score in our rankings aimed to score governments’ fiscal positions and provided a basis from which investors can understand specific jurisdictions.
“Although the pandemic brought devastation, it also enabled opportunities for reimagining policies and trade relationships. Increasingly clear now is that home-grown strategies to tackle poverty, inequality and unemployment across Africa must be implemented. If not, all of Africa suffers.”
According to him, capital will flow naturally to economies offering a good mix of opportunity and ease of doing business.
According to the company, the top 10 African countries to invest in are Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Rwanda; Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya and Tanzania.
The company ranked Nigeria outside the top 10 at number 14.
The company said, “The sheer size of Nigeria’s economy and large population base has undoubtedly aided the country’s economic environment and has led to an increase in investments in the economy over the past 10 years.
“The country boasts significant hydrocarbon resources and considerable agricultural and mining potential. With fiscal support expected to increase and continue over the next few years, given both the coronavirus shock and oil price collapse, the economy is expected to grow but at a slow and steady pace.
“One of the key tenets for its development will be the efforts that have been made to support small and medium enterprises through monetary policy reform. This should support the country’s efforts as it continues its expansion into sectors such as information technology.”
However, the company said Nigeria’s heavy reliance on oil is impacting its economy.
The company said, “Nigeria’s heavy reliance on oil means that the drop in oil prices and production generated by the OPEC+ agreement is strongly impacting the economy. COVID-19 came at a time when the economy was still rebalancing from the drop in oil prices during the 2014 to 2016 period.
“Therefore, a lower drop in reserves, tight liquidity and a weak currency can still be expected. The government, which has been criticised for its slow pace of reform, still faces a myriad of security challenges that destabilise the country, such as the activity of the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram in the northeast, forcing many people to flee.”
In 2018 and 2019, Nigeria was ranked in the top 10 (eighth in both years).
Although the company added that the nation’s economy was constrained by a weak policy environment and dire infrastructure provision.
According to the company, Nigeria was ranked 13 in 2017, and ranked number six in 2016.
In 2014, Nigeria ranked as number two and dropped to number five in 2015.
