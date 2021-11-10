BUSINESS
MTN loses 7.5m subscribers over SIM card regulations, pays N73.3b tax in H1
The Federal Government’s Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card regulation has cut off about 7.5 million subscribers year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from MTN network.
With the directive going into one year now, the Federal Government has been intentional about getting every SIM card in the country linked up to a National Identification Number (NIN). The government’s deadline for mobile operators to link registered SIM cards to NINs has now been extended to the end of 2021, the eighth deadline since the process started back in December 2020.
Also, data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ranked MTN among the top tax-paying firms in Nigeria. Specifically, for the first half of the year (H1), NGX said the telecommunications company paid N73.29 billion, which was 64 per cent increase from N44.69 billion reported in H1 2020.
By that payment, MTN, according to NGX, is the second highest tax-paying firm, after Dangote, which paid N289.4 billion to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
Further on the NIN-SIM card directive, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), disclosed that at the end of October, there were 66 million unique NIN enrolments, with an average of three to four SIMs linked to each NIN.
MTN Nigeria now has about 67.5 million subscribers in Nigeria, compared to 68.9 million at the end of June 2021, and subscribers have dropped about 10 per cent since September 2020.
Despite the overall drop in users, MTN Nigeria’s Q3 trading update showed that active data users increased by 8.1 per cent YoY to 33.2 million.
MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, said: “While our overall subscriber numbers have continued to decline over the last quarter, this has been at a reduced rate, and we have seen our data subscriber numbers return to growth, increasing by 2.5 million.
“We expect the decline in the overall subscriber base to bottom out and return to positive net additions in Q4 2021 as we progressively ramp up our SIM registration and activation infrastructure, while adopting and aligning with the new regulations.”
MTN said that as of October 28, 2021, approximately 39 million subscribers had submitted their NINs, representing around 57 per cent of the subscriber base and 67 per cent of service revenue.
In its financial statement, service revenue was up by 23.7 per cent to N1.2 trillion (US$2.93 billion) for the first nine months of the year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 27.4 per cent to N634.5 billion ($1.55 billion).
“The resilience we are building in the business is reflected in our performance, demonstrating our ability to achieve continued growth despite the ongoing impact of SIM registration and activation restrictions on subscriber growth,” Toriola said.
MTN Nigeria is also seeing strong growth in other areas – with data revenue climbing 51.5 per cent YoY; fintech revenue up 55.2 per cent; and voice revenue ticking up 10.6 per cent.
NCC assures Nigerians of 5G network safety
Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta has assured Nigerians of the safety of the 5G network.
He gave assurance when he appeared before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Communications to defend NCC’s 2022 N632.39 billion budget proposal yesterday in Abuja.
The pledge was sequel to the fear raised by some members of the committee regarding the new technology.
Danbatta stressed that the 5G spectrum network “is good for the economy and the nation’s social transformation.”
He said: “Concerning the fear about the 5G spectrum, we share the same concern because it is justified. We have been sensitising Nigerians on the safety of the new technology. The 5G network that we are about to launch has no harm.”
“Up till date, there is no credible evidence about the health hazard of the 5G technology. Therefore, it is safe.”
NCC, Telcos differ on N75bn reserve price for 3.5GHz spectrum
Ahead of preparations for 5G rollout in Nigeria in 2022, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has released draft Information Memorandum (IM) for 3.5GHz spectrum auction that would facilitate 5G rollout across the country.
The NCC had fixed December 13, 2021, for the 3.5GHz spectrum auction and had pegged the reserve price at $197.4 million (N75 billion).
But telecoms operators, including GSM Association (GSMA), have disagreed with the reserve price, and have called for a downward review to enable more operators participate in the 3.5GHz auction process.
The NCC at a stakeholders’ consultative forum, held in Lagos yesterday, presented the dissenting positions of the operators and the GSMA, which they had earlier submitted to the commission.
The stakeholders’ consultative forum, which was organised by the NCC further discussed the reserve price, among other issues such as longevity of the spectrum licence, the auction process, the requirements and rollout obligations.
While the NCC was considering 10 years period for the duration of the spectrum, the operators want the NCC to extend it to 20 years, to enable winners of the spectrum to have enough rollout time to utilise the spectrum in offering telecoms services to subscribers.
Reacting to the N75 billion reserve price, telecoms operators, which included MTN, Airtel, Huawei, Intelsat, including the GSMA, called on NCC, to consider the current exchange rate in pegging the reserve price.
They argued that if the reserve price remained high, it would discourage operators from participating in the auction process.
The Director, Spectrum Administration at NCC, Oluwatoyin Asaju, who presented the draft IM for the 3.5GHz spectrum auction at the stakeholders’ consultative forum said: “The IM provides guidance and process that the commission has decided to adopt for the licensing of the 3.5 GHz band, including details of the spectrum to be made available, the pre-qualification process and the auction process.”
According to him, the 3.5GHz spectrum would come in five lots of 100 MHz each, to be cleared at different periods depending on the level of encumbrances on the slots.
He, however, said for the purpose of the auction, only two lots of 100 MHz each would be offered in the first phase of the auction, while the remaining three lots would be auctioned some other time.
For the auction process, Asaju explained that it would be Ascending Clock Auction (ACA), while the auction would be software based.
He said provisions had been made for manual auction should the auction software fail during the auction process, adding that there would be a mock auction that would precede the main auction on December 13.
“A reserve price of approximately N75 billion, equivalent to $197,400,000.00, will to be used. An Initial Bid Deposit (IBD) equal to 10 per cent of the reserve price is adopted in line with the previous auction.
“New entrants are allowed to participate in the auction in addition to existing licensees and only licensees with 100 per cent regulatory compliance will be allowed to participate in the auction.
“The auction comes with a 10-year spectrum licence and a minimum requirement of a UASL Operational Licence. New entrants or licensees without a UASL will be required to additionally obtain a UASL Operational Licence,” Asaju said.
For the rollout obligations, he said operators would in the first two years, starting from the effective date of the licence, roll out service in at least one state in each geo-political zone, including federal capital territory, and in additional six states after the five years.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, in his keynote address, said the planned 3.5GHz spectrum auction was another milestone in the desire of the federal government to roll out 5G network in the country as quickly as possible.
Pantami who was represented by a director in the ministry, Mr. Abubakar Abdullahi Ladan, said: “The 3.5GHz spectrum band (the lower C-band), which is not effective in satellite operations, has been recovered from NIGCOMSAT and reallocated to the NCC in the first instance, for deployment of 5G technology based on terms and conditions agreed by both parties.
“The next step is auctioning of the spectrum which is under the purview of the regulator of the industry. However, for transparency and accountability in the sale of this common national heritage, the federal government thought it wise to involve relevant stakeholders in the process so that the general public is carried along.
“The purpose of this gathering therefore, is to discuss the Information Memorandum on the Auction of this 3.5GHz Spectrum Band allocated for deployment of 5G network in Nigeria.”
The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, in his speech, said: “5G technology does not only offer enhanced broadband and ultra-reliable low/latency communications, it also provides massive machine type communications, where lots of devices will seamlessly connect and interact independently with the Internet without human intervention.
“Given the importance of 5G technology and the critical role of spectrum, the International Telecommunications Union Radio Communication Sector (ITU-R) conducted studies in its last two study cycles during the World Radio Communication Conferences of 2015 and 2019 (WRC-15 & WRC-19) and identified spectrum for 5G technology including the 3.5GHz band, which stands out due to its excellent propagation characteristics which offer both capacity and coverage.”
MTN Group to sell 575m shares in public offer
The MTN Group has disclosed plan to proceed with a public offer of up to 575 million shares in its Nigerian subsidiary, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.
The telco disclosed this in a statement signed by Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria, Uto Ukpanah, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday.
It explained that the public offer was going to be by way of book building to institutional investors and fixed price to retail investors.
According to the MTN Group, the offer was anticipated to open this month, with a book build to institutional investors, after which a fixed price was expected to be announced for retail investors also in November 2021.
It added: “The offer is expected to close in December 2021. This is the first step in MTN Group’s previously communicated statement of intent to sell down approximately 14 per cent of its current shareholding in MTN Nigeria.”
The telecommunication giant on the Exchange also announced a successful completion of issuance of its N89,999,000,000 Series II 10-year 12.27 per cent fixed rate bonds due 2031 under the N200 billion Bond Issuance Programme.
Commenting on the bond issuance, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola in a statement explained: “We continue to be grateful for the immense investors support, as the domestic debt capital market has yet again given us the opportunity to raise long-term financing to aid investments in our network.
“In line with the company’s strategy, the bonds issued this year enable us to diversify funding sources and extend the maturity profile of the company’s debt portfolio.
“We are very proud of this landmark transaction and thank the investor community for their continued confidence in MTN Nigeria’s long-term strategy, our management team, and the overall telecoms industry.”
The Series II Bond is the second issuance in 2021 by MTN Nigeria following the successful debut in May 2021 This completes MTN Nigeria’s N200billion bond issuance programme, which was fully subscribed.
The book build process commenced on October 8, 2021 and was completed on October 15, 2021.
The offer was well received with active participation from a diverse range of high value investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, assets managers, financial institutions received peaked at N133,454,000,000, representing a 1.48 times oversubscription.
As a result, the Series II Bond was launched at a clearing coupon of 1.275 per cent with N89, 999,000,000 in qualified bids. As at the time of filing this report, MTN Nigeria Communication share price was trading at N175.60 per share.
MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting approximately 68 million people in communities across the country, with each other and the world.
