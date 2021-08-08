BUSINESS
MTN Group repatriates $280m dividend from Nigeria
South Africa’s MTN Group has repatriated its last year’s dividend of $280 million (R4.2 billion) from its local unit in Nigeria.
The company reported the payout recently during the release of preliminary financial results for six months to June 30, 2021.
The funds from Nigeria are part of approximately $650 million (R9.3 billion) in cash the pan-African telecoms giant returned from its subsidiaries.
MTN had been struggling to get dividends out of its subsidiaries due to the challenges of securing foreign currency in Nigeria and some other markets where it operates.
As a result, MTN was forced to suspend dividend payout for the 2020 financial year. The company also cited other reasons for the suspension, such as the timing of proceeds from an ongoing asset realisation programme (ARP) and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Cash upstreaming from Nigeria remained challenging in terms of securing foreign currency in the market. During 2020, we upstreamed the equivalent of approximately R286 million from Nigeria, with approximately R4.2 billion yet to be repatriated as of 31 December 2020,” the company had said in March.
The group has now fully secured its cash dividend from Nigeria, in what is one of the two positive developments concerning MTN that will come as a relief to shareholders.
The group’s complete half-year results are expected to be released on August 12 and it has told investors to expect between 75 per cent to 85 per cent drop in profit or earnings per share (EPS). This is due to an impairment charge involving its Yemeni business and the decoupling of its operation in Syria.
The sale of MTN Group’s 75 per cent stake in MTN Syria is part of ongoing attempts to exit markets in the Middle East over the next three to five years, with a plan to fully focus on core African markets.
MTN plans to raise about R15 billion ($1 billion) from shareholding sales in markets outside Africa, proceeds which will be used to reduce its huge debt of nearly R50 billion ($3.5 billion) for the year to December 2020 as well as allocate more capital investments in Africa by 2025.
In Nigeria, MTN, through its local unit, has earmarked N600 billion ($1.5 billion) over the next three years to expand broadband access in the country.
For MTN Nigeria, half-year 2021 results show that service revenue increased by 24.1 percent year-on-year, despite the number of its mobile subscribers declining by 7.6 million (nearly 10%).
“Operationally, our mobile subscribers closed H1 at 68.9 million, down 9.9% from December 2020. This was due to the regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations, which was lifted on 19 April 2021,” MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Karl Toriola, said on an analyst call.
While user numbers fell, MTN Nigeria company managed to increase service revenue to N790.3 billion (about R27 billion, $1.9 billion) driven by a surge in data usage.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 27.6 per cent to N417.2 billion ($1 billion) while transaction volume for mobile money increased by 280.8per cent year-on-year to 55.6 million. Its total MoMo active subscribers reached 6.1 million,” the financial statement said.
BUSINESS
CBN recovers N89bn excess bank charges, others
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has disclosed that it has so far recovered N89.2 billion excess and illegal charges slammed on customers by banks in Nigeria.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, speaking in Calabar at a 2- day public enlightenment fair, said the amount which was as at June 2021 was based on 23,526 complaints they received from customer bordering on charges and other related matters .
He added that the insinuations that the Apex bank was planning to convert domiciliary/ dollar accounts to naira were false and unfounded.
The fair is targeted at keeping the public apprised and let them know the policies, programmes and economic interventions of the bank and how it benefits the people.
He stated: “We want Nigerians to know that we carry out “banking examinations” and the results show that our banks are in very good condition and our financial system is stable, resilient, safe and sound”.
“This sensitisation is part of ways to engage the people to understand how our polices, programmes and interventions are affecting them and as well as create a veritable platform to discuss and understand their challenges through their responses and feedbacks.”
On the customer complaints he said, “What we do is that whenever we get these complaints, they are thoroughly investigated, if they are found to be true, the CBN makes sure that these customers are properly refunded and we have so far recovered N89 billion.”
BUSINESS
ICYMI: NNPC buys $2.76B stake in Dangote Refinery
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) is forging ahead with its plans to buy 20 percent stake in the Dangote Petroleum and Petro-Chemical Refinery.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja Wednesday approved the acquisition at a cost of $2.75 billion.
This means the refinery has been valued at $13.75 billion.
Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, briefed State House correspondents after the virtual FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.
Sylva said the acquisition was in the sum of $2.76 billion
He said that council also approved contracts for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries.
“The FEC, today, approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna Refineries at the combined total sum of $1.5 billion.
Warri Refinery will gulp $897.67 million and Kaduna $586.9 million.
“The completion of the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna Refineries is going to be in three phases.
“ First phase is within 21 months; in 23 months, phase 2 will be completed and in 33 months, the full rehabilitation will be completed.
“Work has already commenced in Port Harcourt; already the first 15 per cent of the contract sum has been paid to the contractor and contractor has fully mobilized to site,’’ he said.
He said that the council also discussed the need to give periodic updates on the projects.
According to him, there will soon be an inspection of work in the Port Harcourt Refinery.
BUSINESS
Banks notify customers on how to access
Some commercial banks have confirmed they are beginning to set up foreign exchange (forex) desks at every branch following a directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week.
CBN had on Tuesday cancelled the sales of forex to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and directed the banks to take charge instead.
By Thursday, bank chiefs confirmed they had a meeting with CBN and had been directed to set up desks at branches of their banks to attend to the forex needs of customers.
At the weekend, customers of some of the banks said they are getting email notices, informing them of the availability of a desk to attend to their forex needs across branches.
A customer with Guaranty Trust Bank, Comfort Oche, said she got a notice from GTCO, the new holding company of the bank stating this.
The notice seen by Daily Trust, said, “We have set up dedicated teller points at all our branches nationwide for your eligible foreign exchange needs.”
It said customers can buy their Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA), pay international school fees, foreign medical bills, SME Form Q transactions and every other qualifying foreign exchange transaction.
While it noted that people can get their forex request the same day, it added that it is subject to the customer providing all the required documentation for these transactions.
It also said customers must be “18 years and above, and have a valid Bank Verification Number (BVN)”, among other requirements.
GTB also pegged the PTA request at a maximum of $4,000 per quarter per applicant among other requirements.
Another notice was seen from Sterling Bank. It said: “We just wanted to let you know that every branch of Sterling is designated, and you can visit any branch where our forex teller is ready to serve you and meet your transaction needs.”
Latest News
- VIDEO: Tearful Lionel Messi gets standing ovation as he says goodbye to Barcelona
- Singer B-Red shares money on arrival at airport
- PHOTOS: Kemi Olunloyo makes Nollywood debut in ‘AGO ALAGO’
- Lagos debunks herdsmen attack on community
- Nigeria to begin administering second batch of COVID-19 vaccines on August 10
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Unmarried women are happier and live longer
-
NEWS2 days ago
Bishop Oyedepo reveals the secret behind his WHITE suits
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PHOTOS: Police officer killed during Osun bank robbery buried
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
4 sounds we love to hear during sex!
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Barcelona leave Messi’s no 10 shirt vacant as Depay, Aguero get squad numbers
-
NEWS2 days ago
Shake-up in police, as IGP Baba deploys new CPs to 13 States
-
LIFESTYLES22 hours ago
Could a sleepy 4-5 be in your genes?
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Foursquare’s ex-General Overseer Wilson Badejo is dead