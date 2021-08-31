BUSINESS
MTN clarifies tax debt to Nigerian govt
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has clarified an alleged indebtedness to the Federal Government of Nigeria in respect of outstanding taxes.
Its company secretary, Mrs Uto Ukpana, made the clarification in a notice posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Tuesday.
Ukpana recalled that on Jan. 8, 2020, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation had transferred the case of MTN Nigeria’s alleged indebtedness to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Customs Service for resolution.
She explained that MTN Nigeria cooperated with the authorities and provided relevant evidences to demonstrate full compliance to all extant tax and regulatory obligations and discussions were ongoing.
“As recently as 2020, the tax authority commended MTN Nigeria for its prompt payment of dues.
”In addition, when asked earlier, the company agreed to make advance tax payments ahead of established deadlines to support government’s revenue drive.
“This was also the case in 2020 when in response to FIRS appeal to support government, MTN Nigeria made an early payment of its 2019 company income tax (CIT) of N46.9 billion.
“MTN Nigeria did the same this year between March and June, making early payments of N95.5 billion for the 2020 CIT which was due June 30,” she said.
Ukpana pledged MTN Nigeria’s commitment to conducting its business in accordance with applicable laws.
“We are also committed to contributing to the social and economic development of Nigeria,” the communication firm declared.
BUSINESS
Nigeria’s economy grew by 5.01% in second quarter -NBS
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 5.01 per cent, year-on-year, in the second quarter according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
NBS disclosed this in its GDP Report for Q2 released on Thursday.
According to the report, the 5.01 per cent marks three consecutive quarters of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020.
The Q2 2021 growth rate was higher than the -6.10 per cent growth rate recorded in Q2 2020 and the 0.51 per cent recorded in Q1 2021 year on year.
This is an indication of the return of business and economic activity near levels seen prior to the nationwide implementation of COVID-19 related restrictions.
The Report stated that steady recovery observed since the end of 2020, with the gradual return of commercial activity as well as local and international travel, accounted for the significant increase in growth performance relative to the second quarter of 2020 when nationwide restrictions took effect.
Nevertheless, quarter on quarter, real GDP grew at -0.79 per cent in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021, reflecting slightly slower economic activity than the preceding quarter due largely to seasonality.
In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N39.12trn in nominal terms, higher than the second quarter of 2020 with aggregate GDP of N34.02trn, indicating a year on year nominal growth rate of 14.99 per cent.
The nominal GDP growth rate in Q2 2021 was higher than -2.80 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter of 2020 when economic activities slowed sharply at the outset of the pandemic.
The Q2 2021 nominal growth rate was also higher than 12.25 per cent growth recorded in Q1 2021
BUSINESS
Zenith Bank, GTCO lead five others in N801.3bn dividend payout to investors in three years
Despite the harsh operating environment in the country, seven listed financial institutions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), paid investors a total sum of N801.3 billion as dividend between 2018 and 2020, a data by NGX has revealed.
Analysis of the NGX data revealed that the seven banks in 2020 paid N278.84 billion as dividends, while N271.81billion and N250.64billion were paid as dividends between 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Despite domestic and foreign macroeconomic challenges, these financial giants over the years have sustained dividend payout to shareholders coupled with growth in profit.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had disclosed that financial Institutions under Financial and Insurance sector grew by 13.34per cent in full-year 2020 from 2.4per cent in 2019 and 1.41per cent in 2018.
Out of the N801.3billion dividend declared by these seven financial institutions, Zenith Bank contributed 32.7 per cent, while GTCO contributed 30.4 per cent.
Others financial institutions under consideration are Access Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, FBN Holdings, Fidelity Bank Plc and Stanbic IBTC Holdings.
Further analysis revealed that five out of the seven financial institutions have maintained a policy of paying interim and final dividend, a key factor that has sustained investors’ confidence in the domestic capital market.
Specifically, Zenith Bank and GTCO declared N262.16billion and N243.57billion as dividend respectively in the last three years.
Zenith Bank between 2019 and 2020 financial year paid investors N87.91billion and N86.34billion in 2018 as dividend respectively.
On its part, GTCO last year paid N83.1billion as total dividend while in the previous year, N81.01billion was paid as total and interim dividend.
Closing following them is Stanbic IBTC Holdings, which declared N101.3billion in the period under review while United Bank for Africa declared N81.05billion as dividend between 2018 and 2020.
During the period, Access Bank declared N58.6billion as dividend while FBN Holdings dividend amounted to N39.13billion.
In addition, Fidelity Bank declared N15.35billion as dividend between 2020 and 2018.
A review of the data showed that Zenith Bank leads in the banking sector as the management maintained robust payout in the three years under review.
Guaranty Trust Holdco came second in terms of dividend to investors amid growing profit and other fundamentals.
BUSINESS
Jimoh Ibrahim owes govt N70bn, we retain NICON, others – AMCON
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has said that following a High Court order, it still remains in charge of assets belonging to a business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim.
A statement from the corporation on Thursday said Ibrahim’s current indebtedness to AMCON stood at nearly N70bn.
The statement, signed by Head of Corporate Communications at AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, said Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja Division had on Monday ordered AMCON, NICON Insurance Limited, Nigeria Reinsurance and Ibrahim to maintain the status-quo-ante until September 8, 2021, when the court would hear all pending applications on the matter.
Nwauzor said the matter between Ibrahim and AMCON had been interminable since the loan was purchased by the government debt recovery agency during the first phase of Eligible Bank Asset purchases from Union Bank in the early days of AMCON.
The statement read, “AMCON and BPE, on July 21, received approval from the National Insurance Commission to constitute a new board and management of NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Re.
“The change was to enhance the smooth running, efficient and effective management of the two firms previously owned by the recalcitrant debtor and businessman.
“The reason for the changes in the board and management of the two insurance firms was sequel to the takeover of the major investor’s interests in the two organisations, and the Bureau for Public Enterprises who worked in partnership with AMCON to bring the much-needed stability in the operation of the organisations.”
AMCON said the reconstitution of the board and management team of the two insurance institutions in Nigeria was to ensure that the firms remained transparent and accountable.
It said, “After the constitution of the boards, Jimoh Ibrahim belatedly approached the court to obtain an order seeking to stop AMCON from constituting the boards of the two insurance firms.
“But when the case came up for hearing on Monday the 18th of August, the judge ruled that all parties maintain the status quo until September 8, which was agreed by both the counsel to Jimoh Ibrahim and co, C.I. Okpoko, SAN and counsel to AMCON, A.U. Mustapha, SAN.
“The implication is that AMCON is still in charge of all assets of Jimoh Ibrahim and his companies including NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation over their heavy indebtedness to AMCON following earlier court rulings, which gave AMCON the power to take over the assets ab-initio.”
