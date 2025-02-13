MTN bows, reverses 200% tariff hike

MTN Nigeria has announced a reversal of its 200% tariff hike on the 15GB data plan following widespread backlash from customers.

The telecommunications giant made this known in a statement posted on its official X account on Thursday, acknowledging the frustration the price increase had caused.

Earlier in the week, MTN had implemented the new tariff hike structure, significantly raising the cost of its 15GB data bundle along with other plans. However, after receiving complaints from subscribers, the company decided to reverse the increase and issue a public apology.

“To our 15GB digital bundle lovers, we know you’re upset. We understand how frustrating it must have been to wake up to a 200% increase on your favorite bundle,” the statement read.

MTN admitted that the tariff hike was a mistake, stating, “We could give explanations, but omo, all that one na story. We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.”

Appealing to its customers for forgiveness, the company added, “In this love season, don’t stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die, and we will never stop showing you how much.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!