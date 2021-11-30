breaking
MTN, Airtel, one other ready for 3.5GHz spectrum auction in December
Three telecoms operators, MTN, Airtel, and another company whose identity was not disclosed but simply described as a strategic company by those in the know, have indicated their interest to bid for the 3.5GHz spectrum auction on December 13, in preparation for 5G network rollout by next year.
The operators were able to beat the deadline for the Expression of Interest (EoI) to bid for the country’s 3.5GHz spectrum licence, which closed 5pm yesterday.
According to the conditions for EoI set by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), each interested operator was to pick up the form, fill it and submit on or before 5pm yesterday, accompanied with a non-refundable 10 per cent initial deposit of the reserve bid price, which NCC had fixed at $197.4 million (N75 billion).
There were initial fears that operators might back out of the auction process because of the perceived high reserve bid price of N75 billion. The development was revealed yesterday in Lagos, at a master-class organised by TetConsult for policy makers, regulators, operators and financial institutions, in preparation for a successful auction of the 3.5 GHz spectrum licence.
It was gathered that the second and third operators paid yesterday.
It was gathered that the third operator actually indicated interest with payment of N7.5 billion initial deposit, as at yesterday.
According to the source, MTN had earlier indicated interest and paid the initial 10 per cent deposit, while Airtel and the other new operator paid just before the close of the EoI.
Explaining the need for the master-class on 3.5GHz spectrum auction, CEO of TetConsult, and former Secretary General of Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO), Mr. Shola Taylor, who was one of the resource persons at the master-class, said it was designed to introduce the different types of spectrum auctions, and to examine the fundamentals of the auction type that the NCC was adopting for the 3.5GHz.
According to Taylor, “Auctions have become one of the most transparent ways of selling spectrum, because it allows the government, the regulator, and the operators to have level playing field where things are clear in terms of what kind of spectrum is put out for sale, the licensing conditions, and the value of the spectrum licence.”
The five days forum, which commenced yesterday in Lagos, was to look at the reserve auction price and benchmark it with spectrum auctions carried out in other parts of the world. It was also to look at possible bidding strategies for operators, and how the regulator, the operator and the federal government could have a successful auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum that will turn out to be unbiased and free from any kind of litigations.
On the part of the financial institutions, the forum also looked at what strategies the banks could deploy when operators asked for loans to finance the 3.5GHz spectrum rollout.
Taylor warned that government should not use the occasion of the 3.5GHz spectrum sale to make so much money to the detriment of the operators.
One of the resource persons, an expert on spectrum management and a former Director of Spectrum Management at NCC, Stephen Bello, took the participants on spectrum pricing, the value of spectrum, auction and auction designs, the fundamentals of the theory and practice of spectrum auctions, as well as key considerations in setting auction price.
Ahead of preparations for 5G rollout in Nigeria in 2022, the NCC released the draft Information Memorandum (IM) for 3.5GHz spectrum auction last month that will facilitate 5G rollout across the country.
breaking
‘13,241 Nigerians unlawfully killed by security forces in 10 years’
The rights group, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has said security agencies killed 13,241 Nigerians since 2011, noting that extrajudicial killings by state actors has become the primary cause of death in the country.
The organisation also said Nigeria’s democracy is experiencing major setback, even as it expressed concern over shrinking civic space.
This was contained in a report titled, ‘Democracy Watch Reports’, presented to journalists in Abuja, yesterday.
CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, while giving an overview of the report, expressed regret that unlawful killings became commonplace in the country since 1999, noting that many of these killings were perpetrated by security forces.
She said: “These unlawful killings largely go unpunished because of Nigeria’s Force Order 237, which allows officers to use lethal force in ways that contravene international law, and government’s corruption and prevailing culture of impunity.
“Successive governments in Nigeria have used unlawful killings to quell secessionist upheavals and terrorist activities, a practice that was exacerbated during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, such as the unlawful killing of 350 Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) members by the Nigerian army in 2015.
“It is pertinent to state that extrajudicial killings by state actors have become the primary cause of death in the country. In fact, state actors have cumulatively killed 13,241 people since 2011.”
breaking
Electoral Act Amendments: Buhari writes INEC, seeks advice on direct primaries, others
PresidentMuhammadu Buhari has written a letter to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, seeking comments from the commission over the Electoral Act amendment bill which was passed by the National Assembly on November 9, 2021.
Buhari, who received the bill on November 19, has until December 19 to sign it or communicate to the National Assembly his feelings and comments about the bill.
But if after 30 days, the President refuses to sign the bill and the National Assembly is not in support of the President’s amendments, the Senate and the House of Representatives can recall the bill and pass it. If the bill is passed in the form it was sent to the President by two-thirds majority votes in both chambers, the bill automatically becomes a law even without the signature of the President.
So far, the President saw no problem with the bill but was seeking advice from INEC and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
A top INEC source said, “We received a letter from the President last week regarding INEC’s position on the Electoral Act amendment especially as regards the controversial direct primaries which many governors have kicked against. We are supposed to respond within seven days. I know that a response will be sent to the President anytime from now.”
When asked if INEC would endorse the direct primaries, the source said the commission would only indicate its position on the merits and demerits of the bill and let the President decide.
Another INEC official noted that the National Assembly never discussed the issue of direct primaries with the commission but only electronic transmission of results and other issues.
“During the amendment of the Electoral Act, we met with the National Assembly but the issue of direct primary was never discussed. We discussed electronic transmission of results, electronic voting, Diaspora voting and other issues. It was at the point of the adoption of the report that the direct primary was added to the bill.
“So, INEC was never given a chance to present its position. What the President has done now is to get our position on the matter. The truth is that if INEC cannot undertake the direct primaries, it will make the law useless,” he said.
When contacted on Monday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President would continue to consult with relevant stakeholders on the matter before the bill is signed.
On whom the President would meet as part of consultations on the bill, Shehu said, “The President will consult with those who he believes are important to his decision and who can advise him on the Electoral Act. And he will meet them. But I cannot draw boundaries or name specifics and say this is who the President might meet. He ultimately decides.”
INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, did not respond to calls on Monday.
However, Okoye had said earlier in the month that the direct primary method would be far more expensive because of the huge personnel that would be needed to undertake the primaries.
Okoye had said the commission would also need about two officials to supervise the poll in each of the 8,809 wards in the country, bringing the total number of staff to 17, 600. He further told a national daily that the commission may need to use National Youth Service Corps members to undertake the direct primaries because INEC doesn’t have the manpower.
The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had also stated that the President would take cost and security into consideration before signing or rejecting the bill. Some of the governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress had begun lobbying Malami to advise the President against signing the bill.
When asked if the President had also written to Malami, the AGF’s Spokesman, Umar Gwandu, said, “I am not aware.”
However, the National Assembly had said no amount of money was too much in the quest for credible and fair elections.
Many of the governors have rejected the compulsory adoption of the direct primary. Some even argued that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be inappropriate to encourage mass gatherings in the name of direct primaries.
Although many civil society organisations have endorsed the direct primary method based on the argument that it would deepen democracy, the Inter-Party Advisory Council which comprises all political parties in the country have kicked against it, saying many smaller parties do not have the funds to carry out direct primaries.
breaking
Omicron: Nigerian govt to issue new travel protocol on Tuesday
The Federal Government has said it will release a new travel protocol on Tuesday, as a proactive measure to prevent the Omicron COVID-19 variant from entering Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the National Incident Manager of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Mukhtar Muhammad, during a media briefing on Monday.
The index case of Omicron was detected on November 23 in South Africa.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has since designated Omicron as a “variant of concern”.
Muhammad noted that although no case of the variant has been detected in Nigeria, the PSC has taken “far-reaching proactive measures to minimise and mitigate this possibility.
“Consequently, the PSC will be issuing a travel guideline document tomorrow, but let me highlight the contents of this travel guideline.
“Passengers arriving in the country are required to do a PCR test 48 hours before departing. They will also do day two and day seven PCR tests on arrival and they will be required to self-isolate for seven days.
“Passengers that are outbound, going out of Nigeria, will be required to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. These conditions apply to diplomats as well. The measures will come into effect by Friday, 3rd of December, 2021.
“The PSC will ensure that there is enforcement of passengers who arrive and refuse to take tests through suspension of their passports and prosecution, or both. Furthermore, we’ll be increasing our surveillance at the ports of entry into the country, intensifying testing and contact tracing, and optimizing sequencing capacity.”
Latest News
- ‘13,241 Nigerians unlawfully killed by security forces in 10 years’
- Electoral Act Amendments: Buhari writes INEC, seeks advice on direct primaries, others
- Lewandowski sends classy and big message to Messi after beating him to win 2021 Ballon d’Or
- COVID-19 Omicron variant: Ayade suspends 2021 Calabar Carnival
- MTN, Airtel, one other ready for 3.5GHz spectrum auction in December
Trending
-
breaking15 hours ago
‘13,241 Nigerians unlawfully killed by security forces in 10 years’
-
breaking16 hours ago
COVID-19: Last-minute rush as FG bars unvaccinated workers on Dec. 1
-
SPORTS15 hours ago
Lewandowski sends classy and big message to Messi after beating him to win 2021 Ballon d’Or
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
Agrawal appointed Twitter CEO, Dorsey resigns
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Buni C’ttee rejects plans for a parallel convention
-
NEWS19 hours ago
JAMB takes over collection of registration fees for CBT centres
-
breaking15 hours ago
Electoral Act Amendments: Buhari writes INEC, seeks advice on direct primaries, others
-
breaking19 hours ago
APC is the biggest cancer affecting Nigeria – Iyorchia Ayu