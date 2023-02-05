Mr. Macaroni to boycott Obi’s campaign rally in Lagos

Popular comedian and actor Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni has declared that he will not be attending the Lagos rally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Saturday, February 11.

Mr. Macaroni and other musicians well billed to perform at the rally to be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

A poster on the event listed Macaroni, P Square consisting of the twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye, J Martin as artists that will perform at the event.

But Macaroni minutes after the poster went viral online declared that he will be not be attending the event despite the fact that he will be voting for Obi in the February 25 presidential election.

In a tweet on his verified handle, Macaroni wrote: “Peter Obi is my preferred Candidate. And I am casting my one vote for him. But I won’t be at this Rally 🙏🏾❤️

“MR MACARONI DOES NOT AND WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN ANY POLITICAL RALLY FOR ANY POLITICIAN!

I have made public my preferred Candidate and that is who I will vote for.

But I will not urge or beg anyone to vote for who I want to vote for.

That is for each person to decide. 🙏🏾❤️”