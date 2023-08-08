Mourners to say final goodbyes to Sinéad O’Connor

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Bray in County Wicklow to pay their respects to Irish singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor.

The 56-year-old was best known for her 1990 single Nothing Compares 2 U, which catapulted her to worldwide fame.

O’Connor died at her home in London in July.

The cause of death has not yet been made public but police say it was not suspicious.

On Tuesday morning, a private funeral service will take place.

A funeral cortege will then pass through the seaside town, stopping briefly to allow people to pay their final respects.

The route will begin at the Harbour Bay end of Strand Road, where O’Connor lived for 15 years, and head along the seafront.

In a statement, the family said O’Connor “loved living in Bray and the people in it”.

Gardaí (Irish police) have asked members of the public to gather between 11:30 and 12:30 local time.

Road closures will be in place between these times in the Strand Road/Promenade area and all other traffic will be diverted onto the Adelaide Road.

Gardaí will be in attendance and warn that further road closures may be put in place.

They are encouraging those planning to travel to the seafront in Bray for the funeral procession to use public transport, if possible, as the Dart (Dublin Area Rapid Transit) can bring people straight there.