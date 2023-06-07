Some motorists and residents in Cameroon have said the planned removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol in Nigeria, has created an acute scarcity of the essential commodity in the neighbouring country.

The commercial motorcycle operators in the State of Garoua in Cameroon, lamented the scarcity of fuel, warning that their business was no longer sustainable.

The operators blamed Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu for causing the hardship in their country by fuel subsidy removal.

In the viral video, one of the operators was heard saying, “Tinubu has blocked the flow of petrol to Cameroon, as a result it’s no longer affordable to the common man.”

Another operator said, “Currently Garoua has been hit with fuel scarcity, if you find it, the price becomes unbearable; therefore be warned all you commuters.”

SaharaReporters learnt that petrol, which previously sold for between CFA370 and CFA450 in Garoua, now costs CFA970.

One naira exchanges for Cameroonian CFA1.3172.

Lamenting the situation, the Cameroonian local transporters who spoke while mixing Fufulde and French languages, threatened either astronomical hike in fees or to down tools immediately.