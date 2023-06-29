Morocco recalled its ambassador to Sweden for an indefinite period after a man tore up and burned a Qur’an outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday, the state news agency said.
Morocco’s foreign ministry also summoned Sweden’s chargé d’affaires in Rabat on Wednesday and expressed the kingdom’s “strong condemnation of this attack and its rejection of this unacceptable act,” the state news agency said.
Morocco recalls ambassador to Sweden in protest at Qur’an burning
Morocco recalled its ambassador to Sweden for an indefinite period after a man tore up and burned a Qur’an outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday, the state news agency said.