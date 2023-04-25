Morgan Wallen sued for canceling Oxford, Mississippi, concert

A Morgan Wallen fan sued the country singer Monday for canceling a concert minutes before showtime.

Brandi Burcham filed a class action lawsuit “on behalf of herself and all other similarly situated” patrons who attended Wallen’s show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, only to be told at the eleventh hour that he had lost his voice.

Burcham said in court documents obtained by Page Six that while the venue promised refunds “at point of purchase,” hers had yet to be “issued” when she filed the complaint.

“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses,” the plaintiff added.

Burcham is suing for breach of contract and negligence in addition to demanding a trial by jury.

The “Last Night” crooner, 29, called off the fifth date of his One Night at a Time World Tour after opening acts Hardy, Ernest and Nate Smith had already performed, disappointing approximately 60,000 attendees, many of whom took to social media to air their grievances.

“Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLS–T!!!” one fan tweeted.

“You don’t cancel a show 5 minutes before showtime. Period. If he was sick or had no voice he knew it much sooner than that. Pitiful,” another wrote.

“I’m not even that mad about not seeing Morgan Wallen bc I’ve seen him before. What I’m most frustrated about is the fact that they knew this before the concert and let all 80k plus people buy liquor and merch before canceling so that everyone got their monies worth,” a third concertgoer tweeted, misstating the the Ole Miss football stadium’s seating capacity.

Wallen later wrote on his Instagram Stories that he was “so sorry” and had “tried everything [he] could” to feel better in time for the performance.

In a second message Monday, the former “The Voice” contestant announced that he had been placed on “doctor-ordered vocal rest” and therefore had to reschedule three additional stops on his tour.

“I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%,” he continued. “I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark.”

Wallen is no stranger to controversy, having been caught shouting the N-word on camera during a drunken night out in 2021. He subsequently apologized for using the racial slur, which has not hurt his music sales or streaming numbers.