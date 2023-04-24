Morgan Wallen cancels Mississippi concert minutes before start

Morgan Wallen misspent approximately 60,000 of his fans’ time Sunday by canceling his concert in Oxford, Miss., minutes before his start time.

The country singer’s team made the announcement with an onscreen message at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — after opening acts Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman had already performed.

“Ladies & gentlemen, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight – therefore tonight’s show has been cancelled,” the screens read.

“Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonights [sic] event will be available at point of purchase.”

As they left the Ole Miss football stadium, several concertgoers took to social media to blast Wallen, 29, for the last-minute cancellation just three dates into his One Night at a Time World Tour.

“Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLS–T!!!” one fan tweeted.

“You don’t cancel a show 5 minutes before showtime. Period. If he was sick or had no voice he knew it much sooner than that. Pitiful,” another Twitter user wrote.

Others expressed frustration with Vaught-Hemingway Stadium itself.

“I’m not even that mad about not seeing Morgan Wallen bc I’ve seen him before. What I’m most frustrated about is the fact that they knew this before the concert and let all 80k plus people buy liquor and merch before canceling so that everyone got their monies worth,” one attendee tweeted, misstating the venue’s seating capacity of 64,038.

“Morgan Wallen cancels in Oxford. Another great win in the Vaught!” another sarcastically wrote.

Even Wallen’s haters joined in on the conversation.

“Morgan Wallen not being able to sing seems like a ridiculous excuse to cancel his show considering that never stopped him before,” one troll joked, taking a jab at the performer’s vocal prowess.

“people acting like this is the worst announcement morgan wallen has made in public,” another quipped.

“That’s what y’all get for liking Morgan Wallen,” a third critic tweeted.

“Morgan Wallen proving yet again that he doesn’t deserve your money,” another agreed.

“If you’re a fan of Morgan Wallen after everything he’s done, you kind of deserve this. I’ve no sympathy for that stadium,” one more wrote.

A rep for Wallen did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for additional comment.

The “Sand in My Boots” crooner is no stranger to controversy.

“Saturday Night Live” canceled his scheduled performance in 2020 after he was spotted partying maskless and making out with women at a college bar in Alabama at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than four months later, Wallen was caught on video screaming the N-word during a drunken night out in Nashville.

The former “The Voice” contestant’s record label, Big Loud, indefinitely suspended him in the wake of his use of the racial slur, and the Country Music Association banned him from attending its 2021 awards show.

And yet, Wallen’s fans continued to support him, making his albums “Dangerous” and “One Thing at Time” successes on both the music charts and streaming services.