More Twitter employees resign after Elon Musk’s ‘hardcore’ deadline

Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave.

The departures highlight the reluctance of some of Twitter’s 3,000 or so employees to remain at a company where Musk earlier fired half of the workforce including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace.

The billionaire owner also added: “We just hit another all time high in Twitter usage…,” without elaborating. Musk met some top employees on Thursday to try to convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday and said that he was not worried about resignations as “the best people are staying.”

A week ago, Musk faced a mini-exodus of top cyber security leaders including Yoel Roth, head of trust and safety. On Thursday, Ella Irwin, a vice-president of its health products and services team, was appointed as Roth’s replacement in an attempt to allay some concerns, said two people familiar with the matter.

Some employees tried to ask for the deadline for Musk’s “hardcore” ultimatum to be extended in light of Irwin’s appointment while they reassessed, one of the people said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Musk emailed staff saying they could work remotely on the condition that they were high performers and had their managers’ blessing. Just last week he mandated all Twitter employees had to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week.

It “feels like they’re trying to convince [some] people to stay”, one employee said on Thursday.

Others, however, have been fired publicly in recent days for challenging the billionaire entrepreneur or expressing concerns through internal messages on Slack or on the platform itself, said three former employees.

The cuts and rapid changes have raised fears of a proliferation of misinformation and hate speech on the platform, while Musk has paused sign-ups to its flagship premium subscription service Twitter Blue, after its “blue tick” feature was abused by impersonators, targeting politicians and brands such as Eli Lilly and Lockheed Martin.

Musk also last week warned employees that bankruptcy was not out of the question. “How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one,” Musk tweeted as resignations rolled in.