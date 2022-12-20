More trouble for PDP as Kolawole rejects appointment as Ekiti campaign chair

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Bisi Kolawole, has rejected his appointment as the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) chairman in the state.

The Director-General of the campaign and the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal had, on Sunday announced Kolawole’s appointment alongside other management committees and eleven directorates.

Kolawole scored 67,000 votes to emerge third in the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti.

In a letter addressed to Tambuwal and dated December 18, 2022, Kolawole said most members of the campaign list released by the party were in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and worked against the PDP and his ambition during the governorship poll.

He lamented that the decision of the party to reject the list compiled by him after consultation with stakeholders was unacceptable.

He stated that he would continue in his personal capacity to be committed and loyal to the party.

He said having non-PDP members on the campaign list amounted to condoning disloyalty and indiscipline and would send a wrong message to the public about the PDP.

“In spite of the fact that I regard this appointment as an honour, I wish to state that I will not be able to function in the midst of people who openly and gladly worked against my election,” he said.