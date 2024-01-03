More trouble for MC Oluomo as Agbede makes grievous allegations against him

Former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), may have more troubles coming his way as his predecessor in office, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede has made serious allegations against him.

Agbede has accused Oluomo of lying to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and wishing him (Agbede) dead.

Agbede, who was the Chairman of the defunct National Caretaker Committee of the union, was reacting to the viral news that he is bedridden and suffering from stroke.

News of Agbede being paralysed and afflicted with stroke spread on social media on Monday, just after Oluomo announced his decision to step down as Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the union.

Oluomo had told his teeming supporters that he was moving to Abuja to take up the position of the National President of union.

Oluomo was said to have told Sanwo Olu during a meeting with union members on Sunday that Agbede was bedridden and he will take up the position Agbede was vying for.

Agbede and Ibikunle Baruma have over the last few months been laying claims of being the authentic National President of the union.

Aside Oluomo, Alhaji Sulaimon Ojora (Kudeti), deputy state chairman, and Alhaji Adekunle Mustspha (Sego) also attended the meeting with Sanwo-Olu on Sunday at Government House, Alausa.

In the course of the meeting, the governor was said to have inquired about Agbede. Akinsanya was alleged to have misinformed the governor that Agbede was bedridden and down with stroke.

It was after this disclosure that Sanwo-Olu prevailed on Oluomo to take a shot at the presidency of the union while Mustapha takes over from him as state chairman .

Reacting to this on Tuesday, Agbede in the statement he personally signed, titled,”I’m Hale and Hearty”, described the report as wicked and the handwork of his detractors who did not wish him well.

Agbede said, “The people who attended the meeting with MC Oluomo told me everything that transpired at the meeting.

“It is very unfortunate that Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya could go to that extent of wishing me dead. His level of desperation and greed is second to none.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform everybody that has been calling me for updates that I’m very strong and healthy. I’m okay.

“I want to use this medium to call on men of the Nigeria Police to investigate the matter and bring those behind the deadly rumour to book. This is an indication that I have to beef up security around me.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to friends, colleagues and relations for their calls and concern.”