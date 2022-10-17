Audio: More rot uncovered in Oshodi Local Government as another staff exposes fraudulent activities by Council Chairman, Oloyede, other principal officers

Another staff of Oshodi Local Government in Lagos State has exposed massive corrupt practices being perpetuated by the Council Chairman, Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede and some other senior officers of the council.

In an audio message sent to our reporter, Amoo Abiodun Oluwole, an Admin officer with the local government revealed and detailed series of corruption happening under the supervision of Oloyede with the support of other senior officers of the council.

The leaked audio is believed to be a Whatsapp voice note sent by Amoo to the HRO of the local government, Kemisola Adedeji.

Although, our reporter could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip but those close to Amoo confirmed that it was actually his voice.

In the audio, Amoo alleged that the Council Chairman has been short-changing him in various business deals they do together.

He accused the Chairman of playing God, noting that he only supported him because the Chairman of the Lagos Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo asked him to do so.

He also alleged that he has been fronting for Adedeji in various shading deals within the local government. descbring the HRO as a traitor.

He added that the HRO was doing the bidding of the Council Chairman because Oloyede has promised to make her the Council Manager.

He further alleged threats to his life for exposing Oloyede and Adedeji.

‘If anything untoward happens to me and my family, the world should hold Oloyede and HRO responsible.”

Our reporter gathered that Amoo is being threatened with a query from the Local Government Service Commission.

He promised to defend himself before the commission, noting that he has nothing nothing to lose.

Oloyede and Adedeji did not immediately respond to messages and calls seeking comment at the time of going to press. However, one of Oloyede’s aides who spoke with our correspondent said his boss is aware of the audio clip

He denied all the allegations leveled against his boss, describing Amoo as a conman and a fraud

Oloyede has been in the eyes of the storm over alleged financial maleficence lately. Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition members have alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the development of the council by the chairman and many sundry issues.

He was recently accused of approving for himself an official car of N42m without recourse to the executive and management council of the local government.

For those who understands Yoruba, listen to the audio below: