POLITICS
More PDP governors to defect, says Presidency
The Presidency took swipe on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the Presidential Villa into its headquarters.
At their meeting in Bauchi on Monday, PDP governors accused the APC of “parading” coerced PDP members who defected into the ruling party.
But, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina chided the governors for belly-aching over the misfortune of their party.
Speaking from the United Kingdom (UK) in a television interview, Adesina claimed some of them (PDP governors) come to the Villa at night unannounced.
According to him, some PDP governors have been talking with the APC leadership on plans to defect, saying that many of them will dump their party next year when President Buhari begins to inaugurate projects.
The presidential spokesman said: “There will be a massive unveiling of infrastructure come 2022; starting from commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which the PDP could not achieve in 16 years, to the AKK Pipeline and so many highways. These massive projects will make a lot of PDP governors to join the APC.”
He described the PDP as a beleaguered party in total confusion.
Between now and 2023, there will be more confusion in the party. No one makes noise when they (PDP) were holding BoT (Board of Trustees) meetings during Obasanjo (Olusegun) Yar’Adua (Umaru) and Jonathan (Goodluck) regimes. Why are they complaining now?”
On President Buhari’s trip to the UK, Adesina said that the countries battling with out-of-school children will be discussing on how to tackle the issue.
President Buhari and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said, will meet on the sideline of the event.
On insecurity, he said there were challenges in certain areas but that doesn’t mean good things have not been happening in the country.
He said: “These challenges are being tackled; just like many other countries are facing challenges. All the security challenges are being taken as a whole; we are also working on infrastructure massively and tackling insecurity massively.”
APC sweeps Ogun LG poll
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 17 of the 20 chairmanship seats announced so far in Saturday’s Local Government election held in Ogun State.
The results were announced Sunday morning by Mr Babatunde Osibodu, the Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGISIEC) at the commission’s head office in Abeokuta.
Osibodu said that pending results from Odeda, Ado-Odo/Ota and Abeokuta-South Local Government areas would be announced as soon as they were received from the collation centres.
He said that results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship positions in the state would also be announced when they were ready.
The OGISIEC chairman assured that all the results would be announced on Sunday.
POLITICS
Ogun LG polls: Govt restricts movement on Saturday
The Ogun State government has announced the restriction of movement of persons and goods between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.
The restriction would enable voters in the 20 local government areas of the state to participate freely in the local government elections.
onsequent upon this, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, vowed to enforce the restriction order on vehicular movement, in collaboration with other security agencies.
According to a release from the office of the TRACE Corps Commander/Chief Executive, Cdr. ‘Seni Ogunyemi, “all Area Commanders, Divisional Commanders, Unit Commanders and Head of Squads, have been put on red alert to synergize with other services in the scope of their command structure to ensure orderliness during and after the election period.”
The TRACE officials were asked to scan, track and locate suspicious movement and provide adequate information on same, as witnessed on locations and on roads.
They are also to place on standby, rescue equipment, for quick response to emergency traffic challenges before, during and after the election.
It is also the duty of the traffic officials to ensure that vehicles with voting materials get to their locations at the right time without hindrance.
TRACE urged the general public, particularly the voting public, to respect and uphold the rules and regulations guiding their movement and restricting vehicular movement to guarantee a hitch free and credible Local Government Election in the State.
POLITICS
APC suspends Commissioner Salihu Alizaga
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa State has suspended the Commissioner for Land and Survey, Dr Salihu Alizaga, over alleged insubordination to the party leadership.
Mr Malle Moses, the Chairman of, Caretaker Committee, announced the suspension while inaugurating a 7-man committee to investigate the allegation level against the commissioner by the APC officials in the area.
He said that the suspension of Alizaga was to pave way for a thorough investigation into his alleged insubordination to the party leadership in his ward.
“As you can see, we have received a formal complaint/petition against Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward is his ward.
“We have decided to constitute a seven-man committee to investigate the allegation levelled against the commissioner by the party leadership of his ward.
“It is because of this that we (the leadership of the party) at the local government level decided to suspend the commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation on his alleged insubordination,” he said.
Moses urged the committee to do a thorough job in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the country.
He urged stakeholders of the party in the area to work in unity to take the party to a greater height.
Earlier, Mr Umar Dahiru, the Secretary, APC, Nassarawa Eggon local government, while reading the formal complaint/petition against the commissioner, alleged that Alizaga has been interfering in the affairs of the party in his ward without the permission of the party.
The petition read thus: “Sir, it is on record that we severally invited Dr Salihu Ahmed Alizaga, the Hon. Commissioner for Land and Survey, for party meetings at ward level (Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward) and he never attended one of our invitations.
“When we approached him for not coming to the party meeting, he will always say ‘as far I am concerned, I am the leader of the party from ward to the local government level being the Hon. Commissioner representing the good people of Nassarawa Eggon LGA’.
“The last incident that happened which necessitated us to write this complaint is within your knowledge.
“On Saturday, the 17th day of July 2021, the critical stakeholders of our great party (APC) at the Local Government level summoned a meeting in Nassarawa Eggon under your leadership to see how to agree on a consensus candidate at the forthcoming local government election.
“The Hon. Commissioner whom he claimed to be party leader in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government with other stakeholders he mentioned in media were also invited to the meeting, but they refused to attend the meeting.
“We, therefore, humbly wish to place on record that the conduct/ actions of the Hon. Commissioner is not only wrong but illegal, unconstitutional for our great party and it is therefore unacceptable.”
Responding, Mr Bala Moses, the Secretary of the investigative committee, promised to discharge their assignment without fear or favour.
However, Moses urged members of the party to avail the committee with useful information that would enable them to do a thorough job.
