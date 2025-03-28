Saturday, March 29, 2025
More Injury Concern For Barcelona, Midfielder Dani Olmo Ruled Out For Three Weeks

File image of Dani Olmo© AFP




Barcelona’s injured playmaker Dani Olmo is facing three weeks on the sidelines, ruling him out of the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund. Olmo, who suffered a right thigh injury in Thursday’s 3-0 La Liga win over Osasuna, will miss this weekend’s league clash with Girona, the second leg of the Spanish Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, and the April 9 tie with Dortmund. “Tests carried out this morning (Friday) confirm Dani Olmo is suffering from …an adductor muscle injury in his right leg. His recovery time will be around three weeks,” the club announced.

The Spanish international was taken off shortly after scoring in Thursday’s win which lifted the Catalan club three points clear at the top of La Liga.

After the match manager Hansi Flick expressed concern that the victory had come at a cost.

“We have three points more but we paid a really high price with the injury of Dani,” Flick told reporters.

“We don’t know how long he will be out but if it’s two weeks, he’ll miss a lot of games and if it’s three weeks even more,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

