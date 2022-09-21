CELEBRITIES
More beautiful moments of Yul Edochie and wife, May at her foundation launch (Video)
More beautiful moments of actor Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie, have surfaced online.
The actor stepped out in style with May after shutting down reports of being estranged from her.
Yul and May’s relationship of over 2 decades had been strained following his affair and marriage to a colleague, Judy Austin.
The actor was by his wife’s side as she launched her foundation.
A video shared online showed the couple looking all smiles as they stepped on the stage to address the crowd.
May, who isn’t a good public speaker and didn’t know what to say since this was her first charity act, gave the microphone to her husband.
Yul Edochie drew her closer and held her tightly to him as the crowd cheered them on.
Yul declared that no man could put his marriage to May asunder.
Further speaking, he said he came out to support her and double her offer to the needy.
It seems the couple have reconciled and are working on their strained relationship.
Days back, Yul Edochie spoke out for the first time on his strained relationship with wife, May Yul Edochie.
The actor tackled blogger, Linda Ikeji for hinting at their divorce.
Ikeji had reported on Judy Austin’s birthday message to May. Linda had referred to May as an estranged wife which didn’t sit well with the actor.
Correcting her, Yul Edochie stated that though he had lots of respect for the blogger, she should have verified the information before publishing.
Schooling her on what estranged means, Yul added that he and his wife are both living in the same house in their mansion in Ajah.
CELEBRITIES
Pastor Oritsejafor rain curses on Halima Abubakar for blasting his father Apostle Suleiman, she replies
Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Halima Abubakar has fired back at Apostle Pastor Kassy Chukwu Oritsejafor, founder, Peniel Tv International Benin City, after he reportedly declared that she will end in death.
Pastor Kassy who has once declared on Facebook that Apostle Suleiman is his father, posted a message on his timeline, saying; ‘She never see anything for the lies, she will end in death’, the note was allegedly directed at Halima Abubakar, who wasted no time in firing back at him.
Reacting, Halima Abubakar, slammed the clergyman telling him that he lacks the moral right to talk her. She further declared that whatever evil he is doing will backfire on him.
Recall that the drama between Apostle Suleiman and Halima Abubakar started in June when a controversial blogger, Gist Lover, disclosed that the actress was involved in a relationship with the man of God, who is allegedly fetish.
The faceless blog unveiled numerous secrets and identities allegedly involved with Apostle Suleiman.
Halima Abubakar, via her Instagram story, confirmed the story when she claimed there would be a disaster if she decided to speak regarding the issue.
She wrote: “If I start to talk, Nigeria will close
Hmmmmmm”.
Reopening their feud, Halima threatened to disclose more secrets on social media if anyone tried to bully her with unnecessary messages.
She also took a swipe a Shan George, whom she claimed was working hand in hand with Apostle Suleiman to cover up blogs and make her a liar.
While responding to a troll who faulted her for having a relationship with a married man and trying to gain sympathy from others. Halima disclose how she met the highly revered minister of God, claiming she met him as a separated businessman with three kids.
Halima took to her Instagram story hours ago to reiterate that she didn’t know he was married when she dated him.
According to her, their affair was 11 years ago.
“Like I said, I didn’t know he was married. 11 years ago”
Halima Abubakar also revealed her plans to start a new chapter.
“Can’t wait to start a new chapter. I deserve it. See you soon”.
CELEBRITIES
Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon separate after 3 years of marriage
Going their separate ways.
“The Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley and his wife, Ines de Ramon, have separated after three years of marriage and are living apart, according to People.
“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” a rep for the couple told the outlet. “They request privacy at this time.”
Wesley was first linked to the jewelry dealer in 2018 when they were seen holding hands during a romantic date night.
They made their relationship Instagram-official one month later while attending a wedding in Montauk, NY.
The “Fallen” actor, 40 and de Ramon, 29, tied the knot in 2019 during a low-profile wedding surrounded by family and friends. News of their nuptials didn’t come out until they were spotted wearing wedding bands months later.
Their relationship status was also confirmed when Wesley’s “Vampire Diaries” co-star Nina Dobrev referred to de Ramon as the actor’s “wife” while on Candice King and Kayla Ewell’s “Directionally Challenged” podcast.
De Ramon — who has since gone private on social media — gave fans a glimpse into the former couple’s special day on their anniversary when she posted photos from the big day on Instagram.
In the photos, de Ramon stunned in a feathered white wedding dress while Wesley pulled her in for a kiss on the beach.
Rumors of the pair’s split started swirling last month when Wesley was spotted hanging out with model Natalie Kuckenburg in New York — without his ring.
The actor was previously married to “Vampire Diaries” co-star Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.
CELEBRITIES
Ashley Greene gives birth to first baby with husband Paul Khoury
Ashley Greene’s little one is here.
The “Twilight” star, 35, gave birth to her and husband Paul Khoury’s first baby — a girl — on Friday.
“And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world,” the actress wrote on Instagram Monday.
She concluded her post by revealing the name of their daughter: Kingsley Rainn Khoury.
Her husband shared the same post and caption on his own Instagram page.
Greene debuted her baby bump in a March Instagram post gushing over Khoury.
“I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more,” she captioned black-and-white photos of the Australian TV personality, 33, holding an ultrasound shot.
“I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby,” the then-expectant star went on to write.
As for Khoury, the poker commentator thanked his wife for giving him “the best gift in the world.”
He wrote, “I find it so amazing that we can make life through love. I’ve never been more in love with you and I’m so ready for this next chapter in our lives.”
The couple, who wed in July 2018, were “f–king psyched” to become parents, Khoury went on to tell his Instagram followers in April.
