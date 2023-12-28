More Akeredolu’s aides resign over ex-governor’s death

Two other political appointees of the late governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, have resigned their appointments.

Recall that the Special Adviser to the late governor on union matters and special duties, Dare Aragbaye and the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, resigned their appointments on Wednesday.

They said in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government SSG, dated December 27, that they were resigning because of the death of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Adedoyin Odebowale, in a letter dated December 27, 2023, and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, has announced his resignation from the government.

While stating that his resignation was with immediate effect, Dr Odebowale thanked the state for the “rare opportunity for service.”

Also, the Special Assistant to the late governor on photography, Olawale Abolade, has tendered his letter of resignation.

Abolade, in a letter dated December 27th, said his decision was ” based on the unfortunate death of my principal, a courageous and honest leader, Rotimi Akeredolu.