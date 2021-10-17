NEWS
Months after resigning, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Lawal remains Commissioner on Lagos State website
Is Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal currently a member of the Lagos State Executive Council? The answer is ‘yes’ if you check the Lagos State official website.
But Oba Oniru left the council last year June after he was elected the Oniru of Iruland by members of the royal family.
A look at the Executive Council page on the Lagos State website (lagosstate.gov.ng/executive-council/) shows that Oba Lawal is still listed as the Commissioner for Agriculture.
His name and details are yet to be removed from the list of the members of the council.
Further check shows that the current Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya is still listed as Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Agriculture.
Olusanya was first appointed into the State Executive Council on the 20th of August, 2019, as the Special Adviser on Agriculture.
She was later appointed as the acting commissioner for Agriculture on June 8 2020, upon the resignation and subsequent coronation of the erstwhile commissioner for agriculture, Omogbolahan Abdulwasiu Lawal, as the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom.
She was subsequently appointed the substantive Commissioner for Agriculture in November.
NEWS
MC Oluomo, Oshodi LG chairman allegedly orders thugs to beat Lagos APC Exco members (PHOTOS& VIDEO)
The last may not have been heard about the controversial All Progressives Congress LGA congress in Lagos State as two executive members of the party at the state level were attacked and beaten at the venue of the State congress on Saturday.
Hon Isreal Akiode and Pastor Wale Ariyibi were beaten on the orders of the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya and the Chairman of the Oshodi/ Isolo local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof.
Akiode represents the Special Physically Challenged in the exco while Ariyibi was the immediate Auditor of the party in the state.
The duo, who are from Oshodi, were believed to have worked against the choice of MC Oluomo and Oloyede for the LGA chairmanship.
While MC Oluomo and Oloyede were pushing for Saheed Animashaun to be the Chairman of the party in the local government, Akiode and Ariyibi supported Wale Adelana.
Animashaun was the party’s former Vice Chairman in Oshodi and acted as the acting Chairman during the last local government primary elections of the party.
Animashun, who was also Special Adviser on Agric, Sports and Community Development to the former Chairman of the Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, Bolaji Muse Ariyoh worked for Oloyede in the LG primary election.
Animashaun was later sacked by Ariyoh for divulging important and vital information to Almaroof and MC Oluomo in the run-up to the July 24 local government elections.
ALSO READ: Lagos LG Elections. Oshodi Council Chairman Sacks APC’s Vice Chairman From Cabinet
After so much bickering and politicking, the party’s leadership at the state level was said to have settled for Adelana as the new Chairman of the party in Oshodi.
The decision was said not to have gone down well with MC Oluomo and Oloyede. Two days before the state congress, thugs believed to be members of the NURTW had stormed the LGA party secretariat at Akinnikun Street to protest the choice of Adelana as the new party chairman in Oshodi.
Narrating their ordeals in the hands of MC Oluomo and Oloyede’s thugs, Akiode and Ariyibi stated that the NURTW boss and Oloyede at the venue of the state congress in Onikan, ordered stern-looking boys believed to be their thugs to beat them up mercilessly.
Oloyede rebuffed calls and messages sent to his mobile line. One of his aides, who pleaded that his name should not be mentioned, exonerated his boss of any wrong-doing, insisting that what happened to Akiode and Ariyibi was stage-managed.
He accused the Ariyoh of being behind moves to discredit Oloyede.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
NEWS
ASUU, FG parley to ward off looming strike
The Federal Government will commence the disbursement of the N30 billion revitalisation funds to universities owned by it very soon.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, disclosed this in his office after a marathon conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The meeting was convened by the minister to evaluate the level of implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both parties in December 2020 and the resolutions of the follow-up meeting held on August 2, this year.
Speaking after the meeting, Ngige said both parties held fruitful deliberations, stressing that the six issues on the agenda were satisfactorily addressed.
He gave the assurance that the government was desirous of making the university system excellent, adding that the government was desperate to ensure that public universities are fit and proper places for learning and research.
He reaffirmed the commitment of the government to uplifting the standard of Nigerian universities, saying the government would try as much as possible within its limited resources to make a meaningful contribution to the development of the university system.
On the issue of revitalisation funds for public universities, the minister said the meeting received an update from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Federal Ministry of Education, adding that they were happy that the assignment given to them had been done satisfactorily.
According to him, the NUC and the Federal Ministry of Education did their assignment in terms of getting the universities to come and defend the various allocations given to them based on the needs in the universities.
He said: “A committee to monitor has also been sent up by NUC. We are happy about that and expect the disbursement of the revitalisation funds to commence very soon.”
Regarding the issue of Earned Allowances, Ngige said the meeting was equally satisfied with the work that the NUC had done, having compartmentalised the payments based on the universities and the existing unions.
He said the sum of N22.172 billion was provided in the 2021 supplementary budget for earned allowances to all workers in the universities.
He expressed optimism that the payments to the individual universities would commence very soon, as the meeting set a timeline for the payment to begin on or before October 30, 2021.
He revealed that they received the report from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on the preferred University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) system developed by ASUU.
According to Ngige, the meeting looked at the promotion arrears and other outstanding payments of the university teachers and gave the timeline of the end of October for the issues to be resolved once and for all by the universities to enable the affected persons to enjoy the fruits of their promotion.
On the issue of shortfalls in payments, the Minister said the meeting asked the IPPIS office to have a template and liaise with vice-chancellors and bursars in the universities to hold a discussion next week, to develop a foolproof template that would enable everybody to get his or her salary.
“We have it on good authority that some university teachers have not been paid for several months because of issues of incomplete data. We have told the IPPIS office to gather those data as soon as possible to ensure that those university teachers were paid. A worker is due his wages. As a government, we don’t agree that we will use issues of incomplete data to hold back the salaries of workers for months. We think that should be sorted out as well. We gave a timeline of the end of the month to do this,” he said.
The Minister added that the meeting asked the Federal Ministry of Education to fast-forward the renegotiation process so that the product of the renegotiation would come to the government to look at it and agree on the areas of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) contained therein for speedy implementation and execution.
Responding, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed hope that all the issues would be resolved quickly for the benefit of the children, the university system and the country in general.
NEWS
Nigeria police recruitment: See what candidates need to know ahead of shortlisting date
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Police Service Commission (PSC) have begun the process of recruiting 10,000 Constables.
This was confirmed by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Saturday.
Mba advised the candidates to check their recruitment status on the portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.
The portal will be opened from Monday, 18th October to Tuesday, 26th October, 2021.
Candidates who qualify for the next stage must print out their slip and present on examination date – Friday, 29th October and Saturday, 30th October – at designated centres across Nigeria.
They were also advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.
The Force reiterated that the recruitment exercise “is free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation”.
Latest News
- Chelsea set new EPL record after beating Brentford
- Months after resigning, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Lawal remains Commissioner on Lagos State website
- Russian crew return to Earth after filming first movie in space
- MTN Nigeria compensates subscribers for network downtime
- Pandora Papers: EFCC summons Peter Obi
Trending
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Nigeria police recruitment: See what candidates need to know ahead of shortlisting date
-
NEWS1 day ago
Policemen flee as gunmen invade Ogun monarch’s palace during APC congress
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Lagos APC releases list of consensus executive members
-
NEWS2 days ago
#EndSARS memorial: NEC asks organisers to reconsider planned protest
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Lagos APC: Lagos4Lagos releases parallel lists of nominees for congress
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Interesting facts about alcohol
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Marcus Rashford ahead of Man Utd comeback
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Nkechi Blessing slumps at ongoing mother’s burial (video)