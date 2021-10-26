breaking
Months after defecting to APC, Governors Umahi, Matawalle, Ayade still in PDP on the party website
Governors Ben Ayade, David Umahi and Bello Mattawale of Cross River, Ebonyi and Zamfara States respectively are still listed as members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the website of the party, months after defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
While Umahi defected to APC in November 2020, Ayade and Matawalle dumped the PDP late May and June 2021 respectively.
Despite their defection, however, the three governors as of today, October 25, 2021, are still regarded as members of the PDP, according to their personal profile on the official website of the party ( https://peoplesdemocraticparty.com.ng/?page_id=758)
The governors’ names have not been removed from the list of PDP governors on the website.
The party listed 16 governors as governors elected under the party.
Listed with the governors are names of their deputies including the years they were elected and when they will leave office.
A click on any of the names takes you to the Wikipedia page of the governor.
breaking
I will become next Nigeria president come May 29, 2023 — Yahaya Bello
Following calls to join the presidential race, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said he has all the qualities needed to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come May 29, 2023.
The governor made his intention known while featuring on Arise TV programme on Monday.
According to him, he is ready to take over from President Buhari considering his good track record in Kogi.
“By the grace of God when I would have [been] sworn in as the president and commander-in-chief taking over from Buhari on May 29, 2023, Nigeria will have a heave of relief,” he said.
When asked if he’s ready to listen to the calls of some young Nigerians calling him to contest for president come 2023, the Kogi governor answered; “When I assumed office in 2016, I inherited a state that was largely divided along ethnic, religious and tribal lines.
“I inherited a state faced with a lot of crimes and criminal activities. I was faced with a state begging for leadership. I inherited a state that required the binding of youths, women and all inclusive governance.
“But today, Kogi is more united than ever before. If what I was able to achieve in Kogi is desired at national level.
“If Nigerians across board; youth, women, leaders and followers seeing my leadership style, uniting the people, bringing in experts, adding value to governance, prudent and sincere way and manner of utilisation of our resources and getting the results, balancing the equation, which is most desired in the country today. If this multitude is yearning and calling me to come and serve this great nation in the year 2023 after president Muhammadu Buhari, I will say, yes I’m ready.
“Serving Nigeria in that greater capacity will serve the interest of the people of Kogi, Nigerians, Africa and even black race than I remaining the executive governor of Kogi.”
The Kogi governor, however, rejected calls for zoning and rotational presidency, adding that Nigeria needs a competent leader who can unite Nigerians and solve the problems facing the country.
breaking
Bandits attack mosque, kill 18 worshippers in Niger
No fewer than 18 people were reportedly killed in the early hours of Monday as armed bandits invaded Maza-Kuka Community, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.
The armed men, in large numbers, stormed the community on motorcycles and went straight to the mosque while the victims were observing their early morning prayers and killed 18 people.
Sources, who spoke in confidence, said the attackers shot at the worshippers at closed range in the mosque, leading to the death of them while many others were also injured.
“They came on motorcycles and went straight to the mosques and shot at worshippers,” One of the sources said.
It was gathered that no fewer than 13 people were also kidnapped.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the Niger State command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached while a text message sent to him was not replied to at the time of filing this report.
breaking
CBN releases guidelines for eNaira
Following the launch of the eNaira by President Muhammadu Buhari, the application for the digital currency introduced by the CBN is available for download.
CBN said the applications has received more than 5,000 downloads within hours of the launch.
This is as the apex bank released regulatory guidelines which stipulate that charges for transactions that originate from the eNaira platform will be free in the first 90 days commencing from Oct. 25.
After this period, applicable charges as outlined in the Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-bank Financial Institutions will become effective.
The eNaira speedwallet app meant for individuals had, as at 4.pm, seen more than 5000 downloads while the eNaira speed merchant wallet had seen close to 1,000 downloads.
According to the regulatory and issuance guidelines, banks will automatically be onboarded by the CBN while merchants will be onboarded once they download the app and individuals will have to onboard by themselves.
The guideline revealed that there would be different wallets for different stakeholders.
“The eNaira stock wallet belongs solely to the CBN and it shall warehouse all minted eNaira” the guideline stated.
It said that financial institutions were expected to maintain one treasury eNaira wallet to warehouse eNaira received from the CBN eNaira stock wallet.
“Financial Institutions (FI) may create eNaira sub-treasury wallets for branches tied to it and fund them from its single eNaira treasury wallet with the CBN and FI may create eNaira branch sub-wallets for its branches.
“The eNaira branch subwallet shall be funded from the treasury eNaira wallet.
“eNaira Merchant speed wallets shall be used solely for receiving and making eNaira payments for goods and services. eNaira speed wallets shall be available for end users to transact on the eNaira platform.”
To ensure security of funds, the enaira is expected to have two-factor authentication and other measures.
Meanwhile, daily transaction limits for Tier 0, which is just phone number without verified National Identity Number, was set at N20,00 with a balance limit of N120,000.
Tier1 category, which has a verified number has a N50,000 transaction limit and N300,000 balance limit.
Tier2 and Tier3 categories have daily transaction limits of N200,000 and N1 million as well as a N500,000 and N5 million balance limits while merchants have no limit.
According to a circular signed by Mr Chibuzo Efobi, the CBN director Financial Policy and Regulation Department, the eNaira will compliment cash as a less costly, more efficient, generally acceptable safe and trusted means of payment and store of value.
“Additionally, it will improve monetary policy effectiveness, enhance government’s capacity to deploy targeted social interventions, provide alternative less costly channel for collection of government revenue and boost remittances through formal channels.
“The guidelines seek to provide simplicity in the operation of the eNaira, encourage general acceptability and use, promote low cost of transactions, drive financial inclusion while minimizing inherent risks of disintermediation or any negative impact on the financial system,” the statement reads in part.
