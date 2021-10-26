Months after defecting to APC, Governors Umahi, Matawalle, Ayade still in PDP on the party website

Governors Ben Ayade, David Umahi and Bello Mattawale of Cross River, Ebonyi and Zamfara States respectively are still listed as members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the website of the party, months after defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Umahi defected to APC in November 2020, Ayade and Matawalle dumped the PDP late May and June 2021 respectively.

Despite their defection, however, the three governors as of today, October 25, 2021, are still regarded as members of the PDP, according to their personal profile on the official website of the party ( https://peoplesdemocraticparty.com.ng/?page_id=758)

The governors’ names have not been removed from the list of PDP governors on the website.

The party listed 16 governors as governors elected under the party.

Listed with the governors are names of their deputies including the years they were elected and when they will leave office.

A click on any of the names takes you to the Wikipedia page of the governor.