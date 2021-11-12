Monday sit-at-home order remains cancelled — IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated its stance that Monday sit-at-home order remains cancelled.

The spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement Thursday said that any person or group of persons caught enforcing the relaxed order would be treated as an enemy.

He advised the public to ignore anybody enforcing the order, urging the people to go about their normal businesses.

Powerful explained that the sit-at-home would only be observed in Biafra land on days the IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would be appearing in court, which shall be made public.

He said, “Anyone caught adding to the pains of our people in the name of enforcing Monday sit-at-home order will be treated as the enemy that he or she is.

“We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist because if we lay hold on them, they will eternally regret their evil actions. Why should such unpatriotic elements be inflicting pain on our people and dragging our image to the mud? IPOB remains a non-violent movement and our peaceful approach for Biafra restoration has not changed.”