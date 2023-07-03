A multi-million-naira Soprom Hotel located at federal housing Estate 3-3, Onitsha, Anambra state, Southeast Nigeria, was gutted by fire on Monday morning.

However, nobody was reported dead or injured in the incident.

Sources said the fire started around 4:30 am.

The cause of the fire which reportedly burnt a substantial part of the two-storey building has yet to be ascertained as efforts are ongoing to salvage what remains of the property.

Meanwhile, the fire service from Asaba, Delta State and Anambra reportedly arrived at the scene later to put out the fire.

The state fire service is yet to release an official statement on the incident, but the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, has described the incident as unfortunate.

Ikenga in a statement said, “The situation is under control. The fire started around 4:30 am on Monday and when we got the information, our men were quickly mobilised to the scene and they condoned off the area to avoid any case of vandalism.

“No loss of life and the men of the fire service are on the ground controlling the situation and managing the fire.”

Meanwhile, sources told SaharaReporters that help was delayed when the fire broke out because of Monday’s sit-at-home.

“Fire trucks from Asaba couldn’t get there early because of the sit-at-home which is why a substantial part of the building was badly burnt,” a source said.