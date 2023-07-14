Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder faces rape allegation

Monaco’s France striker Wissam Ben Yedder is under investigation after being accused of rape, Nice’s public prosecutor told AFP on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place on Monday in the town of Beausoleil just to the north of Monaco on the Cote d’Azur. Public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme confirmed “the existence of two allegations of rape, from two victims, targeting two people. “We don’t know who the second person concerned is,” he added.