SPORTS
Monaco beat Lyon for second straight Ligue1 win
Monaco claimed a 2-1 victory over Lyon on Sunday for a second straight Ligue 1 win to put their disappointing start to the season behind them.
Philippe Clement’s side only won one of their first five league matches this term but have bounced back since a 4-2 home loss to Troyes, beating Nice last weekend and Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League in midweek.
Lyon suffered a second defeat of the week after losing their unbeaten record against Lorient on Wednesday.
Both teams squandered several chances in the first half, before Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile put the hosts ahead in the 55th minute by heading home Caio Henrique’s corner.
The Brazilian provided the second goal from another set-piece eight minutes later, as Guillermo Maripan glanced home his inswinging free-kick.
Lyon got themselves back into the game late on with Karl Toko Ekambi’s fourth goal of the campaign, but Monaco held on to move up to seventh in the table.
The principality club are behind Rennes on goal difference after their 5-0 thrashing of Auxerre.
Earlier, Lorient continued their fine season by climbing into fourth place with a 3-2 home win over Nantes.
Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain remain above rivals Marseille on goal difference at the top of the table after their 1-0 success against Brest on Saturday.
AFP
SPORTS
Andy Carroll’s car written off in horrifying head-on crash
Former Newcastle, Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll’s Mercedes was written off after colliding with a Ford in Romford, East London on Saturday afternoon
SPORTS
Graham Potter grabs new offer with both hands as Todd Boehly plan emerges
A new era has begun at Chelsea with another fresh face in the dugout.
It’s been quite the week at Stamford Bridge following Thomas Tuchel’s sacking in the aftermath of their shock Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. Todd Boehly acted swiftly to bring in his replacement as Graham Potter waved goodbye to Brighton to join the revolution.
And it seems that is only just beginning as Boehly’s next plans for the club have come to light, while Potter may be taking the words of one former Chelsea boss into account.
Here is the latest Chelsea news:
Potter “grasps opportunity”
Graham Potter has sent a heartfelt message to Brighton fans explaining his decision to join Chelsea.
The 47-year-old has jumped ship just four games into the new season following a flying start with the Seagulls, leaving his old club in the lurch. Potter’s departure came as a shock to the south coast club, but he himself admits the last week had been “a whirlwind”.
Addressing Brighton’s faithful supporters, he pleaded with them to forgive his decision, writing: “I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity.”
Boehly’s three-point plan emerges
Todd Boehly has got his man in the dugout but is now setting his sights on overhauling Chelsea to aid their pursuit of global domination.
The Chelsea chief is reportedly looking to copy Manchester City’s strategy of expanding by acquiring several feeder clubs. In addition, Boehly is looking to shake things up internally with an audit of staff positions to make their operations behind the scenes more streamlined.
Top of his agenda, though, is appointing a new sporting director, having fulfilled the duties himself over the summer after Marina Granovskaia’s exit. And it seems he has identified his ideal target…
SPORTS
Juventus denied 94th minute winner that sees goalscorer and three others sent off
Juventus’ frustrating start to the season took another twist with a chaotic finish in their 2-2 draw at home to Salernitana.
After conceding twice in the first half thanks to Antonio Candreva and Krzysztof Piatek strikes, Brazilian defender Bremer kick-started Juve’s comeback six minutes after the interval. The home side continued to press and won a penalty, with veteran Leonardo Bonucci stepping up in the 93rd minute.
The Italian’s spot-kick was initially saved by Luigi Sepe but Bonucci reacted well to correct his error and tuck home the rebound. Juventus didn’t stop there and thought they had won the Serie A contest through Arkadiusz Milik.
The Polish striker headed home in the 94th minute, sending the Allianz Stadium into pandemonium. The 28-year-old took off his shirt during the celebration, despite picking up a yellow card earlier in the tie.
Milik was duly given a second yellow card and his marching orders, trudging off down the tunnel. His teammates didn’t seem to mind, though, patting him on the back as he departed the turf.
But as both teams lined up for kick-off, referee Matteo Marcenaro was called to the monitor for a VAR check for offside. Before he could reach the screen both sides engaged in a heated clash. Shoving and angry words were exchanged for a good minute as Marcenaro tried to calm the affair and reach the monitor.
Both Juan Cuadrado and Salernitana’s Federico Fazio were involved in a confrontation and were given straight red cards as the chaos continued. Eventually making his way to the monitor, the official took no time at all to make his decision.
Only a few glances was all it took for Marcenaro to see the goal was clearly offside and subsequently strike it off. Juventus’ players reacted angrily to the decision, chasing the referee who had run back on to the pitch.
Juve boss Allegri was incandescent and also dismissed. That totted up the total red cards to four in three minutes.
The game eventually resumed and played out the little time that was left, finishing 2-2. Salernitana boss Davide Nicola praised the decision after the match, claiming VAR boosted the sport’s credibility.
Trending
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Funke Akindele, Ayo Adesanya react as Mary Remmy Njoku advises young couples
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Boxing: Mexican star Mario Aguilar punches referee in the face (VIDEO)
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Again, Portable removed as guest artiste for show abroad
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Chelsea owners set 3 key targets Graham Potter must achieve this season
-
NEWS1 day ago
Three female students of Ojukwu varsity discovered dead in hostel
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Anthony Martial claims Jose Mourinho by refusing Man Utd shirt number
-
NEWS2 days ago
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch after Queen’s death
-
NEWS1 day ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statements on Queen Elizabeth’s death
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings