Mompha denies dating Bobrisky

Businessman Mompha has denied having an affair with controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Reports appeared online alleging that Bobrisky is having an affair with Mompha.

This was confirmed by Bobrisky’s former Personal Assistant, Oye.

Mompha in an interview with Freeze denied having anything other than a platonic friendship him.

He said he has only met Bobrisky twice in his life

According to him, he’s just close friends with Bobrisky and has nothing else.

He threatened to sue Oye if she fails to debunk the news insisting that he loves only women and happily married.

He said the matter is not what he will keep quiet because he was accused of being gay.