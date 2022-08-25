NEWS
Moment Kumuyi visited Governor Akeredolu in Akure (Photos)
The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi on Wednesday visited former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Akure, the state capital.
Kumuyi is currently in ondo for his church’s programme.
Speaking at the Governor’s office, Kunmuyi hailed Akeredolu for exhibiting courage and resilience even in difficult times.
The cleric noted that God has given the Governor wisdom and the fortitude to remain calm but courageous in the midst of the happenings in the country.
He said: “I want to identify with the State and the Governor and I want to praise the Lord for the wisdom, resilience and for the courage, fortitude that the Lord has given to our Governor in the midst of all the things happening. We are happy to see him to be cool-headed yet courageous as the Governor of the State and all thanks to God that he is on top of the situation.
“And we know with the help of God, the Lord will see him through. The desire of Ondo State and the plan of God for bringing him to lead and to rule at this time I believe when he finished, we will all look back and say, God was with our man and God will give him all the wisdom, resources needed to make sure that all his goals in the manifesto that he had in mind will be fulfilled and I pray God will give surplus and will go beyond even what he expected.”
Pastor Kumuyi, however, invited the governor and his cabinet to the crusade of his church in Ondo town.
“So, from tomorrow, Thursday to Tuesday 5pm every evening, we will be having crusade. The demostration of the power of God doing the incredible and things we did not expect; the Lord has rescued life and change the life of younger and older people, reunited family, the people that have incurable diseases, the Lord has healed them.
And as we are having the program in Ondo town, we will be transmitting to more than 150 countries in the world. I want to respectfully invite the Governor and the cabinet to be there at the crusade and we will be glad to have you.” Pastor Kumuyi said.
Governor Akeredolu commended the Pastor for his passion for preaching the gospel, adding that his visit to the state would usher in good tidings.
ASUU identifies two conditions that’ll end strike quickly
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Thursday said the Federal Government could resolve the ongoing strike in one day.
National President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, said the Federal Government could resolve the strike if they prioritized the demands of the union.
Speaking with Arise News Morning Show, Osodeke, Nigerian leaders would resolve the strike quickly if their children are schooling in the country.
Osodeke said: “Government should prioritize education like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Awolowo, and older leaders did in this country. When we were in school, we were paid bursaries, but all that is gone now.
“This issue can be resolved in one day if the priority is there. If Nigerian leaders have their children in Nigeria, they would resolve the problem quickly.
“We must look for a way to ensure the children of our leaders’ school in the country so they would enjoin and suffer what we are suffering.”
Bishop reveals why Obi cannot succeed Buhari in 2023
Bishop Irabor Wisdom, the founder of Answers Assembly, Warri, Delta State say Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Paart can not succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
Bishop Irabor stated this in a post on his Facebook page.
He stated though Obi seems to be romancing the church, considering the anticipated support he believes will come from the Christian body in Nigeria, Nigerian church and fathers will never instruct anyone as to who they should vote for.
According to him, three things needed to be done before Obi can win, he, however, doubted if those things can ever happen.
THREE STEPS TO BE PUT IN PLACE:
THAT I KNOW VERY WELL CAN NEVER BE PUT IN PLACE:
1. All Christian fathers and leaders must instruct their congregation to vote for Peter Obi. Not minding the different political groups in those churches. Most of them won’t do this, because of their personal interest. Some have even collected money from other political parties.
2. Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) Must make it a law that all churches under their umbrella must vote for Peter Obi. For selfish reasons, they won’t still do this. Individual interests will come in.
3. Daddy Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo, and Rev Chris Oyakhilome who may have membership of over a million and above in Nigeria should publicly ask their members, in particular, to vote for Peter Obi. This they will never do also. Because they are too educated for such a primordial approach and members of opposite parties in those churches may relinquish their membership.
Knee surgery: Osinbajo expected to resume duty today, to attend FEC meeting
Barring any last-minute change, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will physically attend the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday.
This will be Osinbajo’s first official duty after successful knee surgery in Lagos State.
Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.
In July, the Vice President was discharged from the hospital following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation.
Since the surgery, Osinbajo had not physically attended FEC meetings because he was recuperating.
However, Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, said the Vice President intends to do more.
In a tweet, Akande wrote: “VP Osinbajo is physically attending the weekly Federal Executive Council today.
“He is grateful for all the get-well wishes sent by Nigerians & others from all walks of life since the surgical operation & the recuperation period. He intends to be getting up and doing more and more.”
