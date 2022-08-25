Moment Kumuyi visited Governor Akeredolu in Akure (Photos)

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi on Wednesday visited former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Akure, the state capital.

Kumuyi is currently in ondo for his church’s programme.

Speaking at the Governor’s office, Kunmuyi hailed Akeredolu for exhibiting courage and resilience even in difficult times.

The cleric noted that God has given the Governor wisdom and the fortitude to remain calm but courageous in the midst of the happenings in the country.

He said: “I want to identify with the State and the Governor and I want to praise the Lord for the wisdom, resilience and for the courage, fortitude that the Lord has given to our Governor in the midst of all the things happening. We are happy to see him to be cool-headed yet courageous as the Governor of the State and all thanks to God that he is on top of the situation.

“And we know with the help of God, the Lord will see him through. The desire of Ondo State and the plan of God for bringing him to lead and to rule at this time I believe when he finished, we will all look back and say, God was with our man and God will give him all the wisdom, resources needed to make sure that all his goals in the manifesto that he had in mind will be fulfilled and I pray God will give surplus and will go beyond even what he expected.”

Pastor Kumuyi, however, invited the governor and his cabinet to the crusade of his church in Ondo town.

“So, from tomorrow, Thursday to Tuesday 5pm every evening, we will be having crusade. The demostration of the power of God doing the incredible and things we did not expect; the Lord has rescued life and change the life of younger and older people, reunited family, the people that have incurable diseases, the Lord has healed them.

And as we are having the program in Ondo town, we will be transmitting to more than 150 countries in the world. I want to respectfully invite the Governor and the cabinet to be there at the crusade and we will be glad to have you.” Pastor Kumuyi said.

Governor Akeredolu commended the Pastor for his passion for preaching the gospel, adding that his visit to the state would usher in good tidings.