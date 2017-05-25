Moji Olaiya burial committee confirm late actress’ body is not in Nigeria yet

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has moved to deny reports that late actress, Moji Olaiya‘s body has arrived Nigeria.

Fabiyi made the clarification on behalf of the committee headed by actress, Faithia Balogun.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Fabiyi wrote:

‘Whoever posted a wrong picture and invariably tagged Late Moji Olaiya’s name to it is just being mischievous.

‘We promised to keep friends and family up to speed as event unfolds. We are well aware that friends, fans and family are agog and wish to pay their last respect.

‘To those reminding us about religious sentiments, we wish to state that after her demise, it took up to [three to four] days before the AUTOPSY was finally concluded and body released by the government of Canada to the brother of the deceased and a friend of the industry Mr Yinka Farinde for burial. Body now with relevant funeral home.

‘The death certificate was issued yesterday and processing the entire necessary documentations for her smooth journey to Nigeria with the daughter had began in earnest.

‘Two people from Canada had volunteered to escort the body and child to Nigeria and we are eternally grateful.

‘We do not wish to speculate. In few days we shall pass information regarding the exact arrival date and other burial plans.

‘And we appeal against distracting comments, as the committee is trying as much as possible to avoid joining issues with any one publicly and we will not like when left with no other option than to respond. We ask for respect for all parties.

‘The committee will like to thank all members of the public especially her fans for your kind understanding and emotion extended to her family and friends at this trying period.

‘Kind regards Yomi Fabiyi Publicity Secretary FOR: LATE MOJI OLAIYA BURIAL COMMITTEE’

Moji Olaiya died on May 18 in Canada, just over two months after giving birth to her second child – a girl – in the country.