Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Updates: Two moments of individual brilliance equalised the game for NorthEast United against Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup final. Guillermo and Alaeddine Ajaraei brought it back to 2-2. Earlier, first-half strikes from Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad had given the Mariners a 2-0 advantage at the break. Cummings opened the scoring from the spot before Sahal doubled the lead just on the stroke of half-time. Meanwhile, the two teams have reached the final in contrasting ways. NorthEast United have won all their games convincingly, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one. Meanwhile, the more star-studded Mohun Bagan have stumbled their way through two penalty shootout victories, thanks in large part to goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE Updates from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata: