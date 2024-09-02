Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC Highlights: Mohun Bagan defeat East Bengal 3-2 on penalties to win the Chief Ministers Cup 2024 trophy. Mohun Bagan were tied 1-1 against East Bengal in regulation time. For the first-time ever, East Bengal will face Mohun Bagan in Lucknow. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have clashed against each other 340 times in 22 cities since their classical rivalry began in Kolkata in 1925. East Bengal, in its 104 years of rich history, never played in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, while Mohun Bagan, established in 1889, will take the pitch in Lucknow after 69 years. The only time they played here was on August 30, 1955, drawing an exhibition match 1-1 with the Lucknow XI.

Here are the Highlights of Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, Chief Ministers Cup 2024 From Lucknow