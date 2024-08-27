Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup SF: Where To Watch© X (Twitter)
Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Semi-Final, Durand Cup Live Streaming: Mohun Bagan are set to face Bengaluru FC in the second semi-final of the 2024 Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The Mariners pipped Punjab FC 6-5 in a thrilling sudden death after both teams were locked 3-3 in regulation time in the quarter-final. The defending champions will be excited to return to their home ground for the semi-final against 2022 Durand Cup champions Bengaluru FC.
On the other hand, a 95th-minute strike from Jorge Pereyra Diaz ensured Bengaluru FC clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over southern rivals Kerala Blasters to book their spot in the semi-finals, as per an Indian Super League (ISL) press release.
When will the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final be played?
The Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final will be played on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final be played?
The Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata
What time will the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final start?
The Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final will start at 5:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final?
The Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final will be telecast on Sony Ten Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final?
The Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Semi-Final will be live streamed on Sony LIV app
(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)
