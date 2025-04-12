Saturday, April 12, 2025
Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Match Starts, Chhetri-Led BFC Aim To Stop MBSG Juggernaut

By Online Editor
Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25

Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Updates, ISL Final 2024-25 Football© AIFF




Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE Updates: Mohun Bagan Super Giant face off against Bengaluru FC in the hugely awaited Indian Super League (ISL) 2024/25 Final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan have enjoyed a dominant season, and have already won the ISL Shield earlier this year. However, Sunil Chhetri-inspired Bengaluru FC will look to spoil their party. Chhetri is the second top-scorer of ISL 2024/25 with 14 goals. This is a re-match of the 2022/23 ISL final, which Mohun Bagan had dramatically won in a penalty shootout. (MATCH CENTER)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata:

Xavi Simons Guides Leipzig Past Wolfsburg Despite Late Comeback
