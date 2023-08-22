Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Mohun Bagan To Face Mumbai City FC In Durand Cup Quarterfinals

Argentina

Team Mohun Bagan© Twitter

Defending Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan and Shield winners Mumbai City FC will renew their rivalry when they clash in the Durand Cup quarterfinals. The quarterfinals lineup of the Durand Cup was announced on Tuesday. East Bengal will take on Gokulam Kerala as the two city heavyweights will play both their respective last-eight matches on home turf.

Guwahati will host the other two quarterfinals with NorthEast United FC facing Indian Army FT on Thursday, while FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

Quarterfinals Lineup:NothEast United FC v Indian Army FT (Aug 24, Guwahati); East Bengal v Gokulam Kerala FC (Aug 25, Kolkata); FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC (Aug 26, Guwahati); Mohun Bagan Super Giant v Mumbai City FC (Aug 27, Kolkata).

Topics mentioned in this article



