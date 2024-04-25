Mohbad’s toxicology result ready as pathologist begins interpretation

The toxicology test carried out to determine the cause of death of late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad has been concluded.

The test was being conducted in the United States.

Lagos State counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, who confirmed this to the coroner’s court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state in November 2023 said the autopsy into the external body of the deceased was completed while the toxicology test had to do with the internal body.

However, an official of the state government who is familiar with the case said on Thursday that the test result was sent to the state DNA and Forensic Centre last week.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the matter added that the test result was transmitted to the police earlier this week.

“The toxicology test is ready and given to the police. We projected 10 weeks from the outset but it came in before then. It was received by the DNA and Forensic Centre last week and has been sent to the police,” the source said.

A source in the Lagos State Police Command who also spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not permitted to speak to the press confirmed the receipt of the result.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!