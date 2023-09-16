The family of the late singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, has vowed to retrieve all the late musician’s songs and unpaid royalties being held by his former signer, Marlian Music.

“We appreciate the outpouring of love from the General Public following the passing of Mohbad.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are truly painful and we are open to provide any cooperation necessary to the authorities to carry out any investigations.

“Right now, we are focused on making sure the legacy of Mohbad lives on and he is remembered as he was in his final months; Free, Strong and fighting for his future.

“We want #JusticeforMohbad, and We will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalog from Marlian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards.

“Imole Lives On,” the statement read.