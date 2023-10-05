MohBad: Primeboy surrenders to police

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy, who was declared wanted on Wednesday, has turned himself in.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a post on his X handle.

The command had declared Primeboy wanted following his failure to honour the police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The state command also added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, would give a sum of N1 million to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.

Hundeyin stated, “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.”

The spokesman also assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a diligent investigation.

“The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice,” he concluded.