The Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa, stated on Wednesday that Naira Marley and Sam Larry ought to have been declared wanted by the police over the circumstances surrounding the death of Promise Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad or Imole.

According to the popular cleric, before the deceased’s demise, he had been constantly mentioning the duo’s names for tormenting him and after his life.

While urging the police to do the needful, Giwa stressed that since the issue began last week, they should have surrendered themselves for investigations if truly they were not involved in the incident.

He also called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to do the needful as regards the alleged involvement of one of its ambassadors accused of being involved in the situation.

The pastor further frowned at the manner in which Mohbad’s father complicated the entire situation by not playing the role of a father in his son’s life when he needed him.

“The father of the late Mohbad complicated issues for his son while going through all sorts of assaults. When you look at one of the videos when the father was granting an interview, he admitted that there was a time Mohbad was beaten, and he had to rush there when he was called. On getting there, he said he was told that the issue had been settled, and as a father, he never bothered to dig into what could have led some people to beat up his son. It showed that he was not a responsible father.

“What’s even more baffling is that when my son died, he was only particular about the property of the deceased. He even went as far as saying that he didn’t know where he built his house or where he had land.

“He also said that the land where his son was buried was intended to be used to construct a church.

“Assuming the church has been completed and he started making money, people will think that God called him, not knowing it was poverty. He was too blind to save his son when Mohbad needed him.

“He was supposed to have raised the alarm in the world while his son was going through those agonies. He contributed to his untimely death.

“Even before Mohbad died, he had written a petition to the police. The police department that received the letter and later gave excuses after his death should be questioned. They were saying he was invited but didn’t show up. Someone wrote a petition and identified those who were after his life, but the police began to give excuses.

“Why will an agency like NDLEA make someone with questionable character an ambassador? The ambassadorial status should immediately be withdrawn.

“With Mohbad already identifying Naira Marley and Sam Larry in his earlier petition as those after his life, the police shouldn’t waste time declaring them wanted for not making themselves available for questioning.”

Giwa further stated that “I’m surprised that the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Tinubu, has not reacted to the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba. I am sure he has a good number of advisors and media aides who are supposed to call his attention to the grievances of the Nigerians demanding justice for the late Mohbad.

“President Tinubu needs to be reminded that he is no longer a leader of the All Progressives Congress but a president to all Nigerians as affirmed by the tribunal.

“Let me also urge the police to discharge their duties diligently and quickly arrest and prosecute the killers of Ilerioluwa. Do not sweep the case under the carpet.”