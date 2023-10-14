Mohbad: Naira Marley, Prime Boy, others to appear before coroner October 26

The coroner’s inquest looking into the cause of the death of a singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has summoned controversial singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley; Owodunni Eletu, aka Sam Larry; and Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, to appear before it on October 25, 2023.

At the inquest, Magistrate Sotobi Adedayo of the Candide Johnson Courthouse, Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Friday, October 13, 2023, instructed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, to ensure the presence of Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Primeboy at the next adjourned date slated for October 25, 2023. Marley and Larry are currently being detained at Panti.

The magistrate also called for cooperation in the investigation for speedy and fast justice delivery on the death of the singer, while advising that interested parties should not encourage delay in order for MohBad’s remains to be finally laid to rest.

This was even as an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Muhammad Yusuf, an investigating police officer attached to the homicide section of the SCID, stated that in the course of their investigation, there was no evidence beyond reasonable doubt that Naira Marley assaulted Mohbad, nor was there any evidence that Sam Larry and Naira Marley were linked with Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the nurse who administered the injection to the deceased.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, and on Friday, October 6, after weeks of investigation, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, announced that the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who injected Mohbad; his friend and fellow artiste, Ibrahim Owoduni, aka Prime Boy; and another friend, Ayobami Sadiq, were the prime suspects in the singer’s death.

He added that the police quizzed 26 people, while five suspects had so far been identified, arrested, detained and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the singer’s death. According to him, Ogedengbe administered three different injections, which are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in the death of the singer.