Mohbad: Naira Marley and Sam Larry finally regain freedom

Singer Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley and his business associate, Balogun Samson known as Sam Larry have been released by the Lagos Police Command, after the duo met their bail conditions.

This was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday.

Hundeyin, in a terse statement, said: “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.”

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, made this known on Friday afternoon after the artiste and the socialite perfected their bail conditions granted by a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court.

The magistrate, on Monday, November 6 granted the duo bail in the sum of N20m with three responsible duties.

“As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department,” the court ruled.

They were arrested as part of an investigation into Mohbad’s death after videos of assault against the late singer surfaced online.