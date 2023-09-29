Mohbad: How Sam Larry was arrested – Police source

The Lagos State Police Command late Thursday night confirmed the arrest of controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry over an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of late Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

However, details have emerged on how the popular music promoter was arrested.

A police source who craved not to be mentioned as he was not authorised to speak on the matter said he was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday evening.

He said, “Sam Larry was arrested at the airport after he arrived from Kenya. Our officers arrested him at the airport and he was immediately taken to the state police headquarters for questioning.”

Sam Larry’s name had featured prominently since the demand for justice over Mohbad’s death started to gain traction.

His arrest also came after late Mohbad’s former music label boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley announced his plan to return to Nigeria provided his safety was guaranteed.

The police had earlier invited the duo for questioning over Mohbad’s demise.

The police, last week, also confirmed that pathologists have concluded the autopsy conducted on Mohbad, while the police await the result.